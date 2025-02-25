Jefferson County Residents Share Concerns About New 765 kV Transmission Line

If both the new high voltage lines are built, there would be 3 lines of towers stretching across Jefferson County (similar to the towers and lines shown above).

Local residents Keryn Newman, Robin Huyett Thomas, and Mary Gee discussed their concerns about a proposed 765 kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line with the Jefferson County Commission during the commission’s February 2025 meeting.

Following the presentation, Newman shared the following list of her group’s concerns about the 765 kV transmission line and recommendations for other residents who want to submit comments to PJM:

On January 7, PJM’s Transmission Expansion Advisory Committee (TEAC) revealed it would recommend to PJM’s Board of Managers that they approve proposed transmission Project 262, which includes a 261-mile, 765kV transmission line from the John Amos power station in Putnam County, WV to a new substation in Frederick County, MD, to be built by 2029. This project is nearly identical to the failed Potomac-Appalachian Transmission Highline (PATH) project that we defeated in 2012. It is proposed to cross Jefferson County, WV on its route and will take a new 200 ft. wide easement parallel to the existing transmission lines that run through southern Jefferson. This existing transmission line configuration is already targeted for a new 500kV transmission line that was approved by PJM’s Board of Managers in December 2023 and will require expansion of the easement. Both of these new transmission projects are for the sole purpose of powering new data centers in Northern Virginia. The power isn’t for us, but we will be expected to sacrifice our land and perhaps our very homes, and we will be assigned to pay a portion of the construction.

Concerns About PJM Project 262



The project was not competitively bid or awarded. PJM utilities FirstEnergy, America Electric Power and Dominion made a joint proposal in order to thwart competition and fix prices. The utilities did not have to compete with each other to propose a project that was cost effective for ratepayers, and the project bid did not include any cost caps

PJM’s maps of the project incorrectly claim that the project will be built on existing easements when PJM has stated that it will require a new easement for its entire 261-mile Length.

PJM’s Constructability and Financial Analysis of the project was not performed as required. PJM’s stated process for the analysis required a review of land use mapping that identified residences within both 100 feet and 250 feet of the proposed line, along with identification of conservation easements, public land, and historic structures and districts. PJM did not perform this analysis at all.

Project 262’s proposed route crosses through a dense development corridor in Jefferson County and is surrounded by hundreds of homes that would be in jeopardy of condemnation and taking using eminent domain.

Project 262 was rated the most risky project for both schedule and constructability risks. PJM’s Reliability Report states that PJM is attempting to manage this risk by extending the In Service Date to 2032.

There is no reason to route this project through Jefferson County when it would be easier and cheaper to route it directly to its ultimate connection point in Loudoun County’s data center alley.

The project will cross Harpers Ferry National Park, the Appalachian Trail, and the C&O Canal National Park and will destroy the scenic and historic value of these assets. The project could be routed alongside existing highways, such as Virginia’s Route 7, instead of through residential and park properties in Jefferson County.

The project is an extension cord to export West Virginia’s coal-fired electric resources to Virginia, a state with clean energy laws, and will visit more pollution and higher electric rates on struggling West Virginians without providing any benefits.

Impacts to your property and/or home and community. Tell PJM’s Board your own story and what it would mean to you if your home is seized and razed to make way for this electric extension cord.

Newman publishes information and frequent updates about these projects at StopPathWV.com.

