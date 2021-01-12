The 2025 Comprehensive Plan for Jefferson County, WV took effect on February 25, 2025 following a vote by the Jefferson County Planning Commission. Read the Full Story >>
County Commissioners Vote To Oppose New Electric Transmission Lines
The Jefferson County Commission voted unanimously to send a letter to PJM opposing the construction of two new high-voltage transmission lines across the county. Read the Full Story >>
Local Girl Scouts Present Art Show To Open Spotlight On Main
The Jefferson County Girl Scouts displayed their artistic talents and group spirit during the kickoff event at The Spotlight on Main located at 119 West. Washington Street. Read the Full Story >>
American Conservation Film Festival — March 6-9, 2025
The American Conservation Film Festival (ACFF) will hold its 2025 Festival on March 6 to 9 at Shepherd University’s Frank Arts Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Read the Full Story >>
Does Jefferson County Zoning Permit Water Extraction?
Water extraction is not defined as a use in the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance. Read the Full Story >>
WVDOH Planning Roundabout For Middleway Intersection
The West Virginia Division of Highways is planning to construct a roundabout at the Leetown Road - Middleway Pike intersection. Read the Full Story >>
Preservation Alliance Of WV Designates Middleway Historic District As Endangered
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) has added the Middleway Historic District to its West Virginia Endangered Properties List. Read the Full Story >>