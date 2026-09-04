Two Years Of Charles Town “Walks About Nothing”

“Two years of nothing turned into something” was how Liz Cook began her remarks at this week’s “Walk About Nothing.” The September 2 walk drew a crowd of 109 participants who gathered at the North Mildred Depot for music, ice cream and cake to celebrate the second year anniversary of the program.

Cook continued her remarks by thanking several volunteers who have assisted with the program for the past two years, including Patrick Wallace and Christina Smith of the Old Opera House, Jess Derr and Seth Rivard of Charles Town Now, and Jessy and Matt Printz of the North Mildred Depot. Cook also recognized the efforts of two participants, Tim and Brian, whom she designated as the program’s safety officers and Sandy and Andy Cavalier, who provided the oversized cake for the anniversary celebration.

Cook says that she has several special themes scheduled for walks this fall, including a history walk with Randy Hilton, sneak peaks at some new businesses coming to downtown, a murder-mystery walk on October 7, and a Halloween-themed walk later in October.

Walks About Nothing are scheduled for the first and third Wednesday of each month. The walks begin at 6 pm in front of the Charles Town City Hall (101 East Washington Street). The Charles Town Now Facebook page is a resource for details of upcoming walks (posted a week or so in advance) and other community events happening in Charles Town.