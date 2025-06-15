Bee Line March Anniversary Events In Shepherdstown Mark 250 Years Of History

Shepherdstown marked the 250th anniversary of the “Bee Line March” with festivities at Morgan’s Grove Park and a wreath-laying ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, June 14 2025.

A Brief History

Trouble was brewing in June 1775 when the Continental Congress took two key steps to prepare for the battles to come — it put out a call for 10 companies of riflemen from around the colonies and it appointed the 43 year-old George Washington, a young, but experienced soldier from Virginia, to head this new “American Army.” The Virginia Colony was asked to supply two of the rifle companies. Hugh Stephenson was tasked with recruiting men from Berkeley County, which at that time encompassed present day Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties. and by mid-July 1775 Stephenson had 98 men equipped and trained.

The soldiers assembled just outside Mecklenburg (the original name for Shepherdstown) at Morgan’s Spring on July 17, 1775. Twenty-five days later, after a 600 mile march, the men arrived in Cambridge (Massachusetts) and presented themselves to General Washington. Because of the speed at which they travelled, their march was immediately dubbed the “Bee Line March,” and that nickname has stuck through the years.

The company that made the Bee Line March is of particular significance for three reasons: it was among the first of the ten companies to reach Washington’s encampment, it is probably the best documented of any of the ten companies because of a detailed diary that was kept by Henry Bedinger, a sergeant of the brigade, and the starting place of its march to Cambridge is likely the only starting place of any of the ten companies that can be identified reliably today.

The interactive map of the Beeline March created by Historic Shepherdstown and the Jefferson County GIS and Addressing department highlights the journey of these men with excerpts from Bedinger’s diary and images from the Historic Shepherdstown archives.

A Recap Of The Anniversary Events

The 250 anniversary celebration in Shepherdstown included music by the West Virginia University Mountaineer Fifes and Drums (video), military drills and musket and rifle demonstrations by members of the Sons of the American Revolution in period military dress, and the West Virginia National Guard’s 201st Field Artillery Regiment with a display of historical materials and artillery pieces.

To start the day, descendants of the 1775 volunteers were invited to a private ceremony at Morgan Spring (the actual departure point) that is located on private property near Morgan’s Grove Park. The group returned to the park to dedicate the interpretive sign (above left) that was funded by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown and recently installed by several of its members.

A small group of reenactors, led by the WVU Mountaineer Fifes and Drums, then marched up Kearneysville Pike towards Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown.

Click image for video.

The memorial wreath-laying ceremony was held at Elmwood Cemetery, in front of the stone marker commemorating the Beel Line March. The memorial ceremony was organized by the Pack Horse Ford chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Cindy Nicewarner, the regent of the chapter led the introduction, noting that the history of this event is something that has been “handed down from generation to generation.” In her remarks, she said “we are paying tribute to all the heroic men and women who lived with honor and devotion to the cause of freedom. As our forefathers were inspired with faith and hope in their struggles for liberty and independence, it is our hope that every one of today may emulate the achievements of former times. May we be ever faithful in preserving these freedoms for those who come after us.”

The memorial ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery closed with Jr. ROTC Cadet Sr. Airman Dakoda Moore, a rising sophomore at Jefferson High School, playing Taps.

Click image for video

More Anniversary Events

The Beeline March Anniversary Committee is co-chaired by Peter Smith, Donna Bertazzoni, and Jim Broomall. The group has two other events on the schedule:

Sunday, June 22 — Music of the Regiment musicians playing period instruments perform and explain martial music from the Revolutionary War period. 3 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shepherdstown (event details).

Saturday, July 19 — Encampment of Revolutionary War reenactors. 10 am to 5;30 pm at Morgan’s Grove Park (event details).