Shepherdstown Banner Program Honors Veterans

Just in time for Memorial Day, Shepherdstown has launched a new program honoring local veterans with commemorative banners displayed around town

According to Mayor James Gatz, the town’s new banner project came together quickly this year after local resident Jim Schmitt pitched the idea earlier this spring. Council members Sheryl Robertson and Shannon Thomas worked with Schmitt to get the program launched with banners for 22 veterans.

Shepherdtown plans to hang the banners three times a year, as part of the town’s celebrations for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veteran’s day. Anyone wishing to purchase a banner to honor a veteran can email Comments@Shepherdstown.gov or call the town hall at 304-876-2312 to request an application and current program information.

Charles Town and Ranson also host veteran’s banners. For those cities, the American Legion Jackson-Perks Post 71 coordinates the program. According to Harry Johnson, a past post commander, he started working with these two cities to hang banners in 2021. He says he currently has space for around 2 dozen banners in Charles Town and about 3 dozen in Ranson. To order a veteran’s banner through the American Legion, contact Johnson at Oscar410@yahoo.com, call 304-279-6739, or stop by the post at 225 West Washington St in downtown Charles Town (open every evening except Tuesday).