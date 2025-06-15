No Kings Rally In Shepherdstown Gathers More Than 1,000 Participants

The Shepherdstown community started off June 14 with a march from Morgan’s Grove Park to Elmwood Cemetery to honor the memory of the 98 volunteers who answered the call from the Continental Congress in 1775 to fight the tyrannies of the British King George III that would be spelled out with flowing detail the following year in the Declaration of Independence.

As the Bee Line March 250th Anniversary event was winding down, the local No Kings Rally was ready to kick off. By 3:30, a crowd of more than one thousand people had gathered on King and German Streets, with more walking up to join the event as the speakers took the stage in front of the Shepherdstown town hall.

Several local clergy joined event organizer Susan Pipes in addressing the crowd, leading them in song, cheer, chants, and encouragement to join together to fight for their liberties and due process.

After the speaking was done, Pipes remarked that “we wanted to bring people together, and we did!” She continued, emphasizing “our America is already great — it’s the people, all of the people, that make it great.”

Event organizer Susan Pipes (in safety vest, center) speaks to the participants.

Click on image for video.

