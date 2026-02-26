2026 Elections In Jefferson County

In addition to the candidates for federal office, the voters in Jefferson County will have a say in electing candidates for multiple state and local offices in 2026.

Voting Takes Place In Spring and Fall

In May, voters will elect 4 members of the Jefferson County Board of Education. All county residents, regardless of party, are eligible to vote in the school board election in May.

The school board election will be decided at the same time that voters cast ballots in the primary elections for candidates running for election to the Jefferson County Commission, the West Virginia state legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate.

In June, Ranson and Shepherdstown will hold municipal elections. Ranson will elect 4 council members. The filing perod for Ranson candidates ended on January 31. Shepherdtown residents will elect the mayor, recorder, and all 5 council members. The filing period for Shepherdstown candidates will run from March 2 through March 12.

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, November 3.

The Observer will update this page in the coming months with links to candidate interviews and official voting information.

