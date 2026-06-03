Ranson 2026 Election Results

Candidates and current Council members await the election results outside of City Hall

192 voters participated in the 2026 Ranson municipal election according to Darla Armstrong, the Ranson City Clerk. There were 4,683 residents eligible to vote.

Voters elected four members of the City Council to serve 4 year terms beginning on July 1, 2026.

The City Clerk provided voting results following the initial ballot count:

At-Large (2 seats)

Christopher Tarvin: 104 — elected

Daniel Strickland: 90 — elected

Matthew Kenney: 45

Herbert McDaniel: 42

David Gignilliat: 33

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Andy Colandrea: 111 — elected

Ward 2 (1 seat)

Wesley Wildrick: 134 — elected

Lisa Scorzelli: 26

The City Council will meet next week to canvass the ballots and certify the official results.

Ranson election ward map (November 2024)

Published 2026 Jun 2. Updated 2026 Jun 3 (photo version, add ward map)