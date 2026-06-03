Ranson 2026 Election Results

Candidates and current Council members await the election results outside of City Hall
192 voters participated in the 2026 Ranson municipal election according to Darla Armstrong, the Ranson City Clerk. There were 4,683 residents eligible to vote.
Voters elected four members of the City Council to serve 4 year terms beginning on July 1, 2026.
The City Clerk provided voting results following the initial ballot count:
At-Large (2 seats)
- Christopher Tarvin: 104 — elected
- Daniel Strickland: 90 — elected
- Matthew Kenney: 45
- Herbert McDaniel: 42
- David Gignilliat: 33
Ward 1 (1 seat)
- Andy Colandrea: 111 — elected
Ward 2 (1 seat)
- Wesley Wildrick: 134 — elected
- Lisa Scorzelli: 26
The City Council will meet next week to canvass the ballots and certify the official results.
Published 2026 Jun 2. Updated 2026 Jun 3 (photo version, add ward map)By Steve Pearson