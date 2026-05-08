2026 School Board Candidates Respond To Questions From The Observer

The Observer sent questions to all seven of the candidates running for the Jefferson County Board of Education (candidate Ranale Jones appears on the ballot but she has withdrawn from the election). Four candidates responded to the questions by the deadline for today’s publication. This page will be updated as we receive additional responses.

Andrea Elliot Laurie Ogden Kathy Gugulis Carmen Taylor-Bratton Natalie Grantham Friend Kathryn Skinner Scott Seiler

About the Candidates

What experience do you have with Jefferson County Schools?

Andrea Elliot — I am a foster mother and a mother of a child adopted from the WV foster care system.

Laurie Ogden — I am a parent of four graduates of Jefferson County Public Schools in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2025. I have served as a PASS volunteer, worked concessions, timed track meets, band camp chaperone, various field trips, DECA chaperone, science fair judge, and any other opportunities I continue to have the pleasure to serve in the schools.

Kathy Gugulis — As a former federal employee, with 18 years at the Senior Executive level in the Departments of Agriculture and Justice, I have in-depth experience with hiring, training, and mentoring employees. I know how critical it is that job applicants are well grounded in basic skills like reading, writing, math and science not only to get hired, but to thrive in their careers.

I was responsible for overseeing the budget, human resources, information technology and contracting at both agencies. I established a conservation skills boot camp for new employees, held at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, and a leadership development program for high performing mid-level employees. I served as Chief of Staff for the Agriculture Secretary’s Civil Rights Action Team, which developed the Secretary’s strategic plan for tackling long-standing and divisive civil rights issues. I received numerous awards throughout my career including the prestigious Presidential Rank Award.

I grew up in Bel Air, Md., then a small town in Harford County north of Baltimore, similar to Charles Town and Jefferson County. I attended Bel Air High School and earned a bachelors of science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, in journalism with minors in English and economics. My degree in journalism taught me how to think, analyze, and communicate and opened doors I never expected later in my career.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — I am a Jefferson County School graduate. I am the proud mother of a WHS graduate and have two remaining students in the system. I have educators in my family. As a community leader, I see the direct impact of public education.

Kathryn Skinner — For more than a decade before being elected, I showed up for Jefferson County Schools as a parent volunteer—reading to classes, helping with classroom stations, serving as a PTO officer at three schools and contributing to the County Calendar Committee, Local School Improvement Councils (three schools), the Wellness Committee, and a Five-Year Strategic Planning Committee.

Scott James Seiler — I have experience with Jefferson County Schools as a special education teacher, veteran, and community member who works directly with some of our most vulnerable students. That experience has given me firsthand insight into classroom challenges, student needs, federal education law, compliance requirements, and the importance of making sure every child receives the support and opportunities they deserve. Working in special education also provides a perspective on accountability, documentation, individualized student support, and parent communication that goes beyond the experience many candidates can offer. In addition, my background in audits, budgeting, and accountability gives me a practical understanding of transparency and responsible decision-making within public institutions. I believe this combination of classroom experience, federal compliance knowledge, and financial accountability would bring a valuable perspective to the Board of Education.

What other community service activities are you involved with in a leadership role?

Andrea Elliot — None referenced in candidate’s response.

Laurie Ogden — Although I serve in multiple ways in my community, I have not sought any other leadership roles.

Kathy Gugulis — I have served as President and board member of Executive Women in Government and various roles with the local chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society of America. I ran for State Delegate in Montgomery County, MD, in 2022.

Since moving to Jefferson County three years ago, I have immersed myself in community activities. I’ve joined St. James the Greater Catholic Church, completed a Master Gardener’s program, joined a garden club, and a woman’s club. Through various volunteer activities I’ve gotten to know how committed residents are to their community.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.e received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — I am a 4-H Leader and community advocate.

Kathryn Skinner — I have a long record of community service and local leadership. I owned a small business in Charles Town from 2010–2018 and served on the board of Charles Town Now (a National Main Street Program) from 2011–2024. I represented the Board of Education on Jefferson County Parks & Recreation from 2014–2020, and I have served on the James Rumsey Administrative Council since 2022—currently as Chair. I am a graduate of Leadership Jefferson, Class IV. I also serve on the Jefferson County Development Authority, helping strengthen the connections between strong schools, a strong community, and a strong local economy.

Scott James Seiler — In addition to my work in education, I have been involved in a variety of community service and leadership roles throughout my career. I am a veteran of the United States Army and a lifetime member of the VFW, where I continue supporting veterans and community activities. I have served in ministry and chaplain roles for many years, including as a lead pastor, providing counseling, mentorship, and support to families and individuals during difficult times. I also work closely with charitable and faith-based organizations that assist people in need throughout the community. Professionally, I have served students as a special education teacher, case manager, reading and collaborative teacher, and educational leader working directly with vulnerable student populations. I am also preparing to teach philosophy and ethics at the college level, which reflects my ongoing commitment to education, leadership, and community engagement. Throughout my career in public service, education, ministry, emergency management, and federal service, I have remained focused on helping people, strengthening communities, and serving others.

Do you have any endorsements you would like to highlight?

Andrea Elliot — None referenced in candidate’s response.

Laurie Ogden — I have been endorsed by Education WV Jefferson.

Kathy Gugulis — Although I am grateful for the support I’ve received from many people in the county, I have not actively solicited organizational endorsements so that I can maintain independence without the appearance of obligation to other interests.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — Education West Virginia -Jefferson

Kathryn Skinner — I am endorsed by Education West Virginia.

Scott James Seiler — One endorsement I can highlight is from Delegate Chris Anderson. He has publicly expressed support for my candidacy and described me as someone who will work to be a voice for teachers, parents, and service personnel in Jefferson County. I appreciate his confidence in my commitment to representing the community.

How long have you lived in Jefferson County?

Andrea Elliot — I am a resident of Jefferson county since 2017.

Laurie Ogden — I have lived in the County over 20 years. My two grandmothers and my father were born in WV. I have family all over the state. Job relocations took us to PA, Upstate NY and back to WV over 20 years ago.

Kathy Gugulis — I’ve lived in Jefferson County for about three years.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — I am from here and have been an active part of this community my whole life.

Kathryn Skinner — I have lived in Jefferson County since 2003.

Scott James Seiler — 16 years.

Have you run for elective office other than school board?

Andrea Elliot — I have not run for elective office other than school board.

Laurie Ogden — I was elected to serve as Chamber Vice President previously and PTO positions of President, Vice President and Treasurer over the years.

Kathy Gugulis — I ran for State Delegate in Montgomery County, MD, in 2022.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — Yes, I ran for County Commission two years ago.

Kathryn Skinner — No. I have not run for any other office besides the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Scott James Seiler — No.

Policy Questions

1) What are your top concerns about Jefferson County Schools?

Andrea Elliot — The mental, physical and academic health of our children.

Laurie Ogden — A top concern is the funding formula, staff pay scale and the rise in special education needs. The funding formula has had very few updates since the 1970’s. There are several state mandated positions that are not funded. All 55 counties in WV have different needs based on their populations and the funding formula treats us all the same. We are not the same. The state pay scale pays teachers approximately 14,000 less than the national average. We will not recruit and retain staff without better pay.

Our funding and revenue for Special Education(SPED) costs is approximately 10 million. Our expenses are approximately 20 million. This population continues to grow. At the current gap it is not sustainable without an increase in funding. Again the funding needs to match the needs of the county not an overall one size fits all. The most important piece of this need is finding teachers and aids. Even with additional pay it is not enough to attract the needed amounts of qualified staff in this area.

Kathy Gugulis — My top concerns are academic performance, safety and well-being of students and staff, and fiscal responsibility. County-wide, the majority of students are not proficient in math, science or reading for their grade level, yet 90 percent are graduating. We need to harden safety measures to keep kids safe in today’s environment, and recognize that extracurricular activities keep many kids engaged in school. Parents are important partners in their child’s education and should be considered and engaged.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — I am concerned that not all students have the resources they need to succeed.

Kathryn Skinner — My top concern for Jefferson County Schools is competitive teacher and staff pay. We have invested in outstanding facilities, but we will not reach the level of success our students deserve unless we can recruit and retain excellent educators and support professionals in every school, which means locality pay.

Scott James Seiler — My top concerns are student outcomes, classroom stability, and long-term planning as Jefferson County continues to grow rapidly. Too many teachers and service employees feel stretched thin, and that directly affects students every day. I am also concerned about classroom distractions, staff morale, school safety, and whether resources are reaching students and classrooms where they are needed most. We need stronger transparency, better planning for future growth, and leadership that listens to parents, teachers, service personnel, and the community. I believe Jefferson County has great students, hardworking employees, and strong potential, but we cannot keep relying on the same approaches while expecting different results.

2) What do you see as the top priorities for the Board of Education for the next four years?

Andrea Elliot — Fiscal responsibility, reallocation of funds to meet the needs of children, teachers and support staff and safety in the classroom.

Laurie Ogden — The top priorities of the board are increase teacher pay, creativity in meeting the needs of our students so that all students have a next step after high school, getting back to the basics with pen and paper based on research for our lower grades, and tracking the data as we streamline our intervention software and move to the traditional math pathway of Algebra, Geometry, Trig and Calculus.

Kathy Gugulis — Improving academic achievement and balancing the budget are top priorities. Safety issues from outside threats will require more attention. Parents are concerned about cuts to programs and extracurricular activities. The Board will need to address how to maintain and expand these areas given budget constraints and work with elected officials on creative ways to fund priorities.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — We need to ensure all students, faculty and staff have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential.

Kathryn Skinner — Over the next four years, the Board’s priorities should remain centered on academic excellence and supporting the whole child. At the same time, we must continue to recruit, develop, and retain outstanding teachers and staff—because student success depends on having strong, stable professionals in every building.

Scott James Seiler — The top priorities over the next four years should be improving student outcomes, supporting and retaining quality teachers and service employees, and preparing responsibly for Jefferson County’s continued growth. We need stronger long-term planning for overcrowding, school safety, transportation, and classroom resources before problems become emergencies. I also believe the Board of Education must focus on transparency, accountability, and making sure funding reaches classrooms and students effectively. Just as important, we need to strengthen workforce readiness, career and technical opportunities, and classroom discipline so students graduate prepared for college, careers, and life. Most importantly, the board needs to rebuild trust by listening more closely to parents, educators, service personnel, and the community.

3) What would be your top priorities for the state legislature to address next year?

Andrea Elliot — Budget, teacher salaries, increase WV standards for Reading, Math and Science.

Laurie Ogden — The funding formula to include at a minimum all mandated positions and the staff pay scale funded to at a minimum bring our teachers to the national average which would be an increase of 14k. I would like to see the legislature work to decrease our policies by at least half to closer align with the expectations of charter schools. The homeschool laws fit on an index card, the charter school laws fit on an 8×10 sheet of paper and we have a book that is 3-4 inches thick with over 80 policies and 100’s of sections. They need to be more equalized so we can all work together to achieve the same goals for the benefit of students and families in WV.

Kathy Gugulis — The formula the State uses to allocate funds should be reworked, taking into account the fact that the cost of living in Jefferson County is higher than most other areas in the State. Teacher pay increases to stem losses needs to be a big part of that discussion, since pay rates are significantly higher across the state line in Virginia and Maryland.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — I look forward to working with our State Legislators on updating the school funding formula, as well as advocating for teachers.

Kathryn Skinner — The Legislature’s top priorities should be modernizing the School Aid Funding Formula and allowing locality pay, so counties can compete for high-quality educators and staff and better reflect the true cost of providing an excellent education.

Scott James Seiler — My top priorities for the state legislature would be improving school funding fairness, strengthening support for teachers and service employees, and helping fast-growing counties like Jefferson County prepare for future enrollment and infrastructure needs. The legislature should also focus on workforce readiness, career and technical education, school safety, and policies that help reduce classroom disruptions so teachers can teach, and students can learn. I also believe there should be greater transparency and accountability in how education funding is distributed and used, while making sure local communities have a stronger voice in decisions affecting their schools. West Virginia has hardworking educators and students with tremendous potential, and the state should invest in practical solutions that strengthen public education and prepare students for the future.

4) Are there specific JCS initiatives, programs, or practices you would advocate to enhance, expand or change?

Andrea Elliot — I would expand on programs and practices that focus on life skills, exercise, outdoors and ones that help children connect with one another and help develop conflict resolution.

Laurie Ogden — In addition to what I have spoken about in previous questions, a few ideas would be fifth grade band needs to be re-vamped, with the legislature’s change in the calendar days to minutes we have an opportunity to be creative in meeting the needs of our students and staff. We need to add more play centered learning to our K-2, grow our STEAM opportunities at middle and high school and continue to add additional Career Technical Education (CTE) classes that give our students options for employment after high school. Making sure we can continue to fund and support our athletic and arts programs is a must as they are what sets us apart.

Kathy Gugulis — The Science of Reading program, which the State has adopted, holds real promise for helping raise reading scores and should be supported. Music, art, band, sports, robotics are just some of the programs parents say they want to retain and build upon because they are critical to keeping young people engaged and interested in school. I believe vocational and technical programs that teach hands-on skills are also important as is personal finance. Less screen time and more play and exercise time will help improve interpersonal and critical thinking skills.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — Yes, I would like to support and promote advanced training in high need areas for faculty and staff.

Kathryn Skinner — While we have achieved a great deal, I would advocate for continued expansion of our high school dual-enrollment offerings and our career and technical education programs. We have an obligation to ensure every graduate leaves with a clear, attainable next step—whether that is college credit already earned, an industry-recognized credential, or a technical skill that leads directly to the workforce.

Scott James Seiler — Yes. I would strongly support expanding career and technical education opportunities, workforce readiness programs, and partnerships that help students prepare for skilled trades, college, military service, and future careers. I also believe Jefferson County Schools should continue improving early academic intervention, classroom discipline policies, and support systems that help teachers spend more time teaching and less time managing disruptions. As our county grows, I would advocate for stronger long-term planning in transportation, school capacity, and staffing so we are not constantly reacting to overcrowding and rapid enrollment growth. I also believe transparency and communication with parents, teachers, service personnel, and the community should be strengthened so decisions are better understood, and trust can be rebuilt.

5) Are there specific issues you think JCS has overlooked or under-prioritized?

Andrea Elliot — Children’s mental, physical and academic health. More focus on the outcomes related to technology and health.

Laurie Ogden — In a school system when you are talking about the future of individuals and the livelihood of many adults, it feels like you under prioritize everything. It is a constant juggling of many balls in the air at one time to move forward in a positive manner. Dropping one of those balls can happen on a daily basis. Having a great team of people who can pick them up and get them back in the air as soon as possible, so you can keep moving, is the key to being successful. We need to keep the main thing, the main thing which is our students’ academic success.

Kathy Gugulis — JCS needs to focus on students and the front-line teachers and staff that support their learning. Proposed increases in central office staff make the system top heavy and do not directly support student learning. Pay raises need to be equitable, not concentrated at the central office, if we want to reward and retain good teachers. Stipend payments need to be examined because they have the potential to increase costs exponentially.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — We need to listen to the needs and concerns of our parents and front line faculty, and staff.

Kathryn Skinner — One area that deserves greater emphasis is early-childhood readiness. Too many children are arriving in kindergarten without prior experience in structured learning settings—or without the foundational academic and social skills they need to thrive. WV Universal Pre-K operates under a mandatory mixed-delivery model, which requires that at least 50% of participating students be served by community providers outside of Jefferson County Schools. I am hopeful we can partner with the YMCA and Parks & Rec to expand access to high-quality preschool, so more students enter kindergarten prepared and positioned for long-term success.

Scott James Seiler — I believe Jefferson County Schools has under-prioritized long-term growth planning, classroom stability, and direct support for teachers and service employees. Our county has been growing rapidly for years, yet many concerns involving overcrowding, transportation, staffing pressures, and resource allocation continue to place strain on schools and classrooms. I also believe more attention needs to be given to workforce readiness, career and technical education, and reducing classroom disruptions so students are better prepared for life after graduation. In addition, stronger transparency and communication with parents, educators, and the community would help rebuild trust and create more collaborative decision-making moving forward.

6) Why are you running for School Board?

Andrea Elliot — I am running for the board of education to help our schools return to basics such as; paper and pencil, traditional math, phonics etc. In addition, I am running to bring awareness to the negative impact of technology and the importance of providing a balanced education.

Laurie Ogden — I have had the privilege of serving Jefferson County in this way and love what I do. There are still many things I would like to help accomplish that are answered in the questions above. I have a genuine love for people and desire to see all students realize their potential. I have a proven track record of getting things done in tough situations. For those who do not know me I have 4 children who are graduates of Jefferson County Schools. Two are in military service, one a chemical engineer and one in BIO/Pre Med at WVU. I have a career that started in Education and has included healthcare, IT, supply chain, inventory efficiency and management. My family is from all over the state of West Virginia and this gives me a perspective of how different the needs are across our state. All of these factors give me a wide lens to view and find solutions for the current and future needs of our county school system. I would ask for your vote on May 12th and would be honored to continue to serve my community in this way.

Kathy Gugulis — I am running for Board of Education because I have a passion to serve my community and schools are its foundation. Today’s students are tomorrow’s future. Ensuring young people have a great education that prepares them for success in college, careers and life is important to all of us.

Carmen Taylor-Bratten — Response not yet received from candidate.

Natalie Grantham Friend — Public Education is a critical building block for a strong community. I believe that my experience, and leadership will help me contribute in a positive way to the Board of Education.

Kathryn Skinner — I am running for School Board because I believe deeply in public education and how it is the primary source of the strength of our community. I want to help ensure Jefferson County Schools continues to set high expectations, provide meaningful opportunities, and deliver the support students, teachers, and staff need to succeed. I have raised my family here in Jefferson County, and I want to continue to be proud to call this place home.

Scott James Seiler — I am running for School Board because I care deeply about the future of Jefferson County students and believe our schools need stronger long-term planning, greater transparency, and leadership that listens to the community. As a teacher, veteran, and someone with experience in budgeting and accountability, I understand both the challenges facing our schools and the importance of responsible decision-making. I believe students deserve safe, focused classrooms, teachers and service employees deserve support and respect, and parents deserve to have their voices heard. Jefferson County is growing rapidly, and I believe we need practical leadership that prepares for the future instead of simply reacting to problems after they grow worse. I am running to be an independent voice focused on students, community trust, and helping our schools move forward in a positive direction.

Published 2026 May 7. Updated 2026 May 8 (additional candidate reponses).