Shepherdstown 2026 Election Results

131 voters participated in the 2026 Shepherdstown municipal election according to Amy Boyd, the Town Clerk. There were 806 residents eligible to vote.

The office of Mayor, Recorder and all 5 City Council seats were on the ballot. All of the seats are for a 2 year term beginning July 1, 2026. There were five candidates running for the Council seats, so all will be elected.

The Town Clerk provided voting results following the initial ballot count:

Mayor

James Gatz: 114

Recorder

Harriet Pearson: 117

Council Members

Cheryl Roberts: 111

Marcy Bartlett: 111

Joe Yates: 96

Ashleigh Sanders: 94

Jim Auxer: 86

The official vote will be certified by the Town Council at a meeting to be held later this month.

Published 2026 Jun 2