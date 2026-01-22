Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Jan 26, 2026

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Jan 26 (Mon, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Board of Education — regular meeting. Location: Washington High School auditorium (300 Washington Patriots Drive, Charles Town). The BOE will also meet at 5:15 to review the proposed school calendar for 2026-2027.

Jan 28 (Wed, ): Charles Town Utility Board — regular meeting. Location: Charles Town Municipal Building (661 South George St, Charles Town).

Updated 2026 Jan 22