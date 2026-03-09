Community Meetings In Jefferson County — Week of Mar 9, 2026

Here’s what’s on the government meeting calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options). Check agendas for public comment opportunities.

Mar 9 (Mon, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Board of Education — regular meeting. Location: Washington High School auditorium (300 Washington Patriots Drive, Charles Town).

Mar 9 (Mon, 7:00 pm): Harpers Ferry Town Council — regular meeting. Location: Town Hall (1000 West Washington St, Harpers Ferry).

Mar 10 (Tue, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Planning Commission & Historic Landmarks Commission — joint meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda: discussion and recommendations to the County Commission regarding STA25-01, a proposed amendment to the County subdivision regulations related to preservation of historic resources.

Mar 10 (Tue, 7:00 pm): Jefferson County Planning Commission — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Mar 11 (Wed, 6:30): Shepherdstown Town Council — regular meeting. Location: Town Hall (104 North King St, Shepherdstown).

Updated 2026 Mar 9