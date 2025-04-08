Jefferson County Events

Highlights for April 8 to April 15

It’s springtime in Jefferson County and that means things are blooming. To celebrate, Charles Town is throwing a party downtown this weekend, starting with the opening of the Charles Town Farmers Market Saturday morning at 9, followed by the Blooms & Blossoms festival downtown at noon, and wrapping up with an evening pub crawl. Saturday is also National Record Day, so stop by our local record shops for some new vinyl releases.

If you’re into music, swing by Shepherdstown on Saturday night. The Brothers of Harmony will be crooning at the Fire Hall. The Shepherd University Wind Ensemble will a more sedate performance. If you’re more of a rock and roller, check out Keyth Jones and CassieRay at the Shepherdstown Opera House.

It’s almost Easter — and that means egg hunts! You can find a couple this weekend, and more to come next weekend.

On Our List

An evening of story with Whis.stem.men.knee (Johnny Moses) — Speak Story Series performance. Tuesday, April 8, 7:30 pm. Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church, 100 West Washington St, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Harpers Ferry and the Road to Antietam — Antietam Institute symposium. Saturday, April 12, 8:30 am. Shepherd University Storer Ballroom, 210 North King St, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Record Store Day — Fuzzy Dog Books & Music. Saturday, April 12, 9:00 am. 201 East Washington St, Charles Town. >>> More info…

Charles Town Farmers Market — Opening Day. Saturday, April 12, 9:00 am – noon. South Samuel St (between Washington & Congress Streets). >>> More info…

Blooms & Blossoms — Charles Town festival. Saturday, April 12, noon – 4:00 pm. Downtown Charles Town. Pub crawl featuring 1786 pop-up speakeasy begins at 5:00 pm. >>> More info…

Record Store Day — Admiral Analog. Saturday, April 12, 11:00 am. 141 West German St, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Doggy Easter Egg Hunt — National Humane Education Society event. Saturday, April 12, 1:00 pm. 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town. >>> More info…

“Landscapes Imagined – Wayne Skinner Paintings — exhibit opening & reception. Saturday, April 12, 6:00 pm. The Bridge Gallery, 8566 Shepherdstown Pike, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Brothers of Harmony Western Theme Dance — performance by Brothers of Harmony Lodge #42. Saturday, April 12, 6:00 – 11:00 pm. Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department, 8052 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Spring Wind Ensemble — Shepherd University School of Music performance. Saturday, April 12, 7:30 pm. Frank Arts Center, 260 University Dr, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Keyth Jones and CassieRay — Live music at Shepherdstown Opera House. Saturday, April 12, 8:00 pm (doors open 7:30). 131 West German St, Shepherdstown. >>> More info…

Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 13, 11:30 am (following Palm Sunday service). Charles Town Presbyterian Church, 220 East Washington St, Charles Town. >>> More info…