Jefferson County Puts Downtown Buildings Up For Sale

Charles Town, WV (2026 Oct 15) — The Jefferson County Commission has officially listed seven of its downtown Charles Town properties for sale. These buildings are scheduled to be vacated as the County relocates its operations to the new government center located at 393 North Lawrence Street.

The County has already relocated the offices for the Commission, the Assessor, and the County Clerk to the facility on North Lawrence Street. The offices of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Engineering, Planning and Zoning departments are expected to move sometime in 2027.

The sale of these County-owned buildings has been anticipated for several months, following a recently-enacted change to West Virginia law that removed the restriction that required the County to auction these properties rather than market them directly to private buyers.

These County-owned properties are for sale:

104 E Washington St. (Moffet building) — Formerly used by the Assessor. A single bay building that sits just east of the Courthouse, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $318,798 for 3,800 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement).

(Moffet building) — Formerly used by the Assessor. A single bay building that sits just east of the Courthouse, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $318,798 for 3,800 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement). 108 E Washington St. (Reinenger building) — Formerly used by the Assessor. A three bay building that sits east of the Moffet building, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $1,631,370 for 5,500 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement).

(Reinenger building) — Formerly used by the Assessor. A three bay building that sits east of the Moffet building, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $1,631,370 for 5,500 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement). 114 E Washington St. (Smoot building) — Formerly used by the Teen Court, but vacant for several years. A single bay building that sits east of the Reinenger building, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $133,830 for 1,500 sq-ft on two floors (no basement).

(Smoot building) — Formerly used by the Teen Court, but vacant for several years. A single bay building that sits east of the Reinenger building, originally built as a commercial building with apartments above. List price: $133,830 for 1,500 sq-ft on two floors (no basement). 116 E Washington St. (Mason building) — Currently occupied by the County’s Engineering, Planning and Zoning department. Built in 1967 as an office building. List price: $2,295,666 for 7,900 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement and a paved parking area).

(Mason building) — Currently occupied by the County’s Engineering, Planning and Zoning department. Built in 1967 as an office building. List price: $2,295,666 for 7,900 sq-ft on two floors (plus a basement and a paved parking area). 124 E Washington St. (Hunter House) — Previously used for the County Commission offices. Located at the corner of Washington and Samuel Streets, this building was built as a private residence and previously used as a restaurant. List price: $1,390,538 for 6,000 sq-ft (plus a basement).

(Hunter House) — Previously used for the County Commission offices. Located at the corner of Washington and Samuel Streets, this building was built as a private residence and previously used as a restaurant. List price: $1,390,538 for 6,000 sq-ft (plus a basement). 104 N Samuel St. (carriage house behind Hunter House) — Vacant for several years, this building has been used for multiple purposes, including a basement pub. The building currently sits on the same lot at the Hunter House. List price: $161,190 for 1,800 square feet (plus a basement).

(carriage house behind Hunter House) — Vacant for several years, this building has been used for multiple purposes, including a basement pub. The building currently sits on the same lot at the Hunter House. List price: $161,190 for 1,800 square feet (plus a basement). 120 S George St. (Gray building) — Currently occupied by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Located at the corner of George and Congress Streets, this building was built as a private residence and previously used by the County Health Department. List price: $1,355,292 for 5,500 sq-ft (plus a basement).

The information above is compiled from the MLS listings provided by Path Realty/Lowe Real Estate Group and County records. The square-foot measurements are approximate, based on The Observer’s field research.

The County property includes three separate parcels of land currently used for parking. According to Tripp Lowe, one of the listing agents with Path Realty, the County is still working out how those lots will be divided and what parking spaces will be available for each of the properties currently for sale. All of the buildings except for the Mason building are referenced as contributing structures in the downtown Charles Town Historic District noted on the National Register of Historic Places.

The County Court House, Jail Annex, and the St. Margaret’s building on North George Street are not included in this sales listing, as they will remain occupied by the court system until the new facility at 330 North George Street (the clock building) is renovated.

City Seeks Creative Projects

The consensus of the local real estate agents contacted by The Observer is that there are opportunities for creative mixed-use development with these properties, but it will be a complicated puzzle. One agent suggested that the opportunity to add additional public parking downtown could be the most impactful aspect of any redevelopment project.

In 2025, the Charles Town City Council funded a market analysis prepared by Place+Main Advisors working with Charles Town Now, a volunteer non-profit that supports revitalization, historic preservation, and economic growth in downtown Charles Town. The report from that analysis, which was intended to provide insight to potential investors and business owners, was published in January 2026 and is available from the City’s Economic Development office (contact Elizabeth Cook at ecook@charlestownwv.us).

Parking lot behind Mason building Moffet, Reinenger & Smoot buildings Mason building carriage house behind Hunter House Hunter House

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Published 2026 Oct 15 in the Observer Weekly.