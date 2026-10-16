Valley North Transmission Line Project Has Revised Maps

Image (above) from Valley North project, Jefferson County map sheet (October 2026) showing proposed route options crossing the Shenandoah River

Jefferson County, WV (2026 Oct 15) — Earlier this week, Valley Link published a second round of maps for its proposed Valley North 765 kilovolt transmission line. The entire project spans 260 miles between Putnam County, WV and Frederick County, MD.

According to Valley Link representatives, the 765kV line is intended to act as a backbone connection between two new substations to be built in Putnam County and Frederick County, with smaller lines (138KV) distributing power into the local distribution grid. According to the company, the 765kV line can carry a load equivalent to three separate 500kV transmission lines.

The project also includes a substation in Hardy County, WV, but that is designed to provide load-balancing rather than distribution connections according to Valley Link engineers.

The revised maps published this week dropped the route option that entered Jefferson County south of Rippon village from Clarke County, VA. The two route options that enter Jefferson County from the west have been narrowed down with fewer options.

Two paths meet near Summit Point

In Berkeley County, a single proposed route enters from Frederick County, VA just west of Runnymeade Road, running east to cross I-81 just north of the welcome center. From there it runs southeast, crossing Specks Run Road and Hyslip Ford Road, then down to Opequon. As it enters Jefferson County, this route crosses Brucetown Road between Pleasant Run Drive and Martin Payne Road, south west of Middleway. The route continues southeast, crossing Box Factory Road before it connects with the second route described below.

A second proposed route enters Jefferson County from Frederick County, VA via the northern tip of Clarke, County VA, running alongside the existing Dominion transmission line (on the south side). This route follows the Dominion transmission line until it veers to the southeast near McCormack Lane and crosses Route 340 just north of Rippon village. From there it runs east until it crosses the end of Old Shennandale Road and turns to the northeast.

Multiple paths near the Shenandoah River

The route continues across Kabletown Road just north of Old Shennandale Road and runs northeast before it splits into two potential paths just south of Mount Hammond Lane. Those two paths run northeast and come together where the paths cross Charles Town Road just west of the Bloomery Bridge. The line then runs between the existing First Energy lines south of Millville before splitting into two potential paths across the Shenandoah River and up the Blue Ridge to cross into Loudoun County.

Open Houses in November

Valley Link has scheduled twelve open houses in November where residents can express their concerns about the route options. There are several meetings that will be in or near Jefferson County:

Nov 5, Winchester: Frederick County Middle School, 4661 North Frederick Pike, Winchester VA. 5 – 8 pm.

Nov 12, Lovettesville: Lovettsville Game Protective Association, 16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville, VA. 4 – 7 pm.

Nov 18, Ranson: Ranson Civic Center, 432 West 2nd St, Ranson WV. 4 – 7 pm.

Nov 19, Brunswick: Brunswick Fire Hall, 1500 Volunteer Way, Brunswick MD. 4 – 7 pm.

There is an interactive map on the Valley Link website along with a full list of the open house events, other project information, and comment options.

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Published 2026 Oct 15 in the Observer Weekly.