Needful Things Emporium Is Stocked For The Holidays

The Needful Things Emporium continues to expand. Located in downtown Charles Town at 218 West Washington Street, the space hasn’t grown, but owner Missy Glasscock seems to have figured out a way to squeeze almost 60 vendors into what she describes as a business incubator for small business owners. There’s an eclectic mix of products for sale — a great place to shop for stocking stuffers.
The Current Lineup
- 2 Fast 2 Favorite
- Aprils Artistry
- Ashley Lasko Creations
- Bestie Baubles
- Bissonnette Art
- Blue Ridge Peach
- Busy Beaver Bullet Design
- Butterbar Bench
- Can’t Afford Diamonds
- Cecilia’s Collectibles
- Country Roads Jerky
- Crafted Collective
- DD Bees
- Ely’s Jewelry
- Everything Sew Sew
- Family Trust
- Frost Bitez
- Glascock Produce
- Glass of Many Colors
- Guide House Gardens
- Harpers Ferry Chocolatier
- Healing Harvest
- Hey Dave
- Jani’s Jewels
- Just Common Scents
- K9 Kandy
- Knotty Corner Rodeo Rival
- KrisTeana’s Tea
- Maxalista
- Maypop Mountain Shop
- MJ’s
- Moth Ma’am
- Nalabob Glass
- Natures Kind
- Ondria’s Odditorium
- Palmere Designs
- Pine Needle Basket
- Platypus Party
- Posie Werx
- Red Rocking Chair Customs
- Reimagined Chaos
- Ricks ManCave
- SG 3D
- Shanghai Antiques
- Shenandoah Candle Co
- Smart Ass Survival
- Smitty’s Snacks
- Snarly Yow
- Stotler’s Cornhole
- Stowell Galleries
- Tasty Temptations
- The Out Post
- Titan Comics and Cards
- Washington Street Studio
- Webber Farm Vintage
- Whispering Meadows Alpaca Breeder
Published 2025 Dec 17.By Staff Contributor