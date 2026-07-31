Bedington Data Center Project Seeks Construction Permit 

Penzance, the company planning the data center project for the Bedington area in Berkeley County, has filed its application for a stormwater construction permit with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP).

The permit application, which was accepted as complete on July 29, indicates 147.66 acres that will be graded within the overall 565 acres of the project site (outlined in red in the image below).

The application, which is titled “Rough Grading Plan – Phase 1” covers only the initial grading of site — no permanent infrastructure or building construction activity is included in this application. The application describes a Phase 2 which includes putting topsoil, sod and mulch on the graded areas at the completion of Phase 1.

The start date for Phase 1 indicated in the application is November 15, 2026.

The application for “Project Blue Jay” has been assigned permit number WVR 113565.

Map from Project Blue Bird permit application (2026 Jul 21)

Timeline For The Permit

According to representatives from the WV DEP, the next step is for the application to be assigned to a permit writer. That individual will review the stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) submitted with the application and may ask the developer to revise the document to provide missing information or address deficiencies found during the review. This review process can take two to three months. Once the review is complete and a draft SWPPP is approved by the DEP, there will be a public notice that starts a 30 day public comment period.

The application indicates the developer is Bedington Owner LLC, which operates out of Penzance’s Washington DC office. The company provided the following statement to The Observer:

“Penzance has submitted an early-stage grading permit to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for agency review, as part of its commitment to environmental compliance. The permit does not affect the flood plain or wetlands and additional permits will be needed before construction begins. The project remains dedicated to pursuing development practices that prioritize the well-being of the community. Once a tenant is identified and additional project details are finalized, the team will actively engage neighbors and county residents, particularly on key topics like water usage.”

You can read more coverage of West Virginia data center projects at ObserverWV.com. The Observer will publish information about the draft stormwater management plan and public comment links when they become available later this year.

View north from Scrabble Road in Bedington (Spring 2026)