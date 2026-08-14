Kickball Challenge Supports School Supplies Collection

Jefferson County and the City of Ranson elected officials and staff met on the kickball field for a second year in a row as part of a challenge to collect supplies for Jefferson County students in need. The game went a full 9 innings and ended in a 6-2 victory for Ranson. Jefferson County took the honors in the supply collection contest.

The supplies will be distributed at the Jefferson County NAACP Youth Block Party at the Ranson Civic Center on Friday, August 14. The free block party event, which runs from 6:00 to 9:00 pm will feature a DJ, games, and refreshments.

Photos from the kickball game

Final Score for the 2026 County-Ranson kickball game.