ObserverWV

Local News & Events in Jefferson County WV

Relief Efforts For Lewis & Upshur County Residents

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WV flood relief for Upshur and Lewis counties - graphic

According to state emergency management officials, the most urgent needs in the next few days as the flood waters recede are materials used in cleaning and drying wet items:

  • Bleach
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Contractor Trash Bags
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Adult Weatherproof Boots
  • Shovels
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Extension Cords

The next priority are supplies to help displaced individuals with daily hygiene needs and ongoing cleanup:

  • Baby diapers & Pull-ups
  • Baby wipes
  • Waterproof Gloves
  • Baby Formula
  • Hygiene Products
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Buckets
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Mops
  • Cleaning Wipes

Clothing and other bulky items are a low priority need for the initial recovery efforts.

Jefferson County Collection Points

Jefferson County residents Howard and Mary Harder are collecting supplies that they plan to deliver early on Saturday July 25. The Harder’s say that they will be renting as big a truck as they need to fit the donations, courtesy of real estate agent Adam Shively. You can contact the Howards if you can assist with collecting and packing.

You can drop off supplies at the following locations on Friday, July 24:

Cash donations are always helpful —  The United Way organizations of West Virginia have set up a dedicated donation page to direct funds to flood relief efforts.

The Observer will update this story as additional collection points and item requests are announced for the weekend and next week.

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