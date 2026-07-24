Relief Efforts For Lewis & Upshur County Residents

According to state emergency management officials, the most urgent needs in the next few days as the flood waters recede are materials used in cleaning and drying wet items:
- Bleach
- Laundry Detergent
- Contractor Trash Bags
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Adult Weatherproof Boots
- Shovels
- Dehumidifiers
- Extension Cords
The next priority are supplies to help displaced individuals with daily hygiene needs and ongoing cleanup:
- Baby diapers & Pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Waterproof Gloves
- Baby Formula
- Hygiene Products
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Buckets
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Mops
- Cleaning Wipes
Clothing and other bulky items are a low priority need for the initial recovery efforts.
Jefferson County Collection Points
Jefferson County residents Howard and Mary Harder are collecting supplies that they plan to deliver early on Saturday July 25. The Harder’s say that they will be renting as big a truck as they need to fit the donations, courtesy of real estate agent Adam Shively. You can contact the Howards if you can assist with collecting and packing.
You can drop off supplies at the following locations on Friday, July 24:
- Black Dog Coffee (8001 Charles Town Rd, Shenandoah Junction) between 6:30 am and 6:00 pm
- Sampson Properties (91 Saratoga Dr, Charles Town) between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm
- Pizza City/Benchwarmers parking lot (702 North Mildred St, Ranson) between 5:00 and 8:00 pm
Cash donations are always helpful — The United Way organizations of West Virginia have set up a dedicated donation page to direct funds to flood relief efforts.
The Observer will update this story as additional collection points and item requests are announced for the weekend and next week.By Steve Pearson