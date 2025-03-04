Protests, Parks & PODA

Welcome to the Jefferson Weekly, a quick-read email digest from The WV Independent Observer covering the news and events around Jefferson County.

This issue highlights:

Local residents gather in Harpers Ferry park to protest mass-firings of federal workers

Charles Town’s purchase of land for the “Depot District” park

The recently approved outdoor drinking area in downtown Charles Town

The Unity 2025 campaign organized by United Way of the Eastern Panhandle

Click here to read this week’s issue of the Jefferson Weekly.

To get the Jefferson Weekly delivered right to your inbox each week, fill out the form below.