Unity Campaign Supports Local Nonprofits

The Unity Campaign is an annual fundraiser powered by United Way of the Eastern Panhandle. From March 1 to March 15, donors can contribute to any of the participating agencies and 100 percent of their contribution will go directly to the nonprofit organization of their choice. During the Unity Campaign there are no administrative fees assessed to funding distributions and a portion of all donations will be matched through an incentive fund.

2025 marks the sixth year of the local Unity Campaign, a collaborative fundraising effort between nonprofit organizations, sponsors, and the community to support area nonprofits that provide health, education, basic needs, and financial stability programs to individuals and families in the Eastern Panhandle.

Visit the United Way Eastern Panhandle website to select a nonprofit and donate online. You can also donate by mailing a check (click here to download form and instructions).