AmeriCorps Funding Cuts Hit Jefferson County

West Virginia lost between 300 and 400 community service jobs this week due to major funding cuts to AmeriCorps programs. AmeriCorps, an independent federal agency funded by congressional appropriation, was directed by DOGE to cut funding across all of its “state & national” and VISTA programs. These cuts are in addition to the previously announced cuts to the Conservation Corps program and the AmeriCorps staff itself.

According to the AmeriCorps 2024 annual report for West Virginia, the agency funded 722 service member positions in 246 locations across the state. That funding totaled $8.6 million in federal dollars, matched by $5.8 million in local funds.

AmeriCorps and its state affiliate Volunteer WV were unable to provide official information about the funding cuts when contacted by The Observer earlier this week. The information in this story has been compiled from information shared by individuals in affected organizations throughout the state.

The Observer has been able to identify three organizations in Jefferson County affected by these funding cuts:

Community Markets, a non-profit focussed on providing locally-grown food to families in need, had 4 AmeriCorps service members. All four have been placed on a 30 day administrative hold prior to termination. According to Mark Peiffer, who will now be the only full-time staff member, Community Markets hopes to recruit local volunteers to continue its programs. You can read more about Community Markets here and on its website.

The Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission had a staff person funded by an AmeriCorps program sponsored by Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV). That employee, along with more than 20 other AmeriCorps service members sponsored by PAWV, were terminated on April 30.

The Potomac Valley Audubon Society (PVAS) had 8 AmeriCorps service members running year-round and summer camp educational programs.Although AmeriCorps support ended on April 30, PVAS has committed to using its own funding to keep these individuals on staff through this summer. You can read more about PVAS on its website.

A local non-profit, WV Promise Youth Alliance, was managing 28 AmeriCorps service members deployed across the state through the VISTA program and had recently been approved to fill an additional 13 slots. The organization reports that all of its service members have been placed on 30 day administrative hold, to be followed by termination. You can read more about WV Promise on its website.

The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area told The Observer that it was not affected by this round of cuts. The organization receives funding from AmeriCorps to deploy 30 service members in 18 counties in eastern and central West Virginia. The recruiting cycle to fill these slots for next year (beginning in September 2025) opens in June. The spokesperson for the Heritage Area expressed concern that the organization would be able to attract new AmeriCorps service members. He also pointed out that participating sites need to provide a 35% match for the AmeriCorps funding, so he expects it will also be difficult to sign up local organizations to hire AmeriCorps service members.