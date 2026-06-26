Charles Town Council Notes: June 2026

In its June meetings, the Charles Town City Council addressed downtown vibrancy and safety concerns, expanded the city’s designated outdoor alcohol consumption area, and received updates on major infrastructure projects during its June meetings.

Downtown Vibrancy & Street Preachers

The first ordinance-related item on the Council’s June 1 agenda was a public hearing on a new registration process and fee structure for vacant buildings. There were no comments during the public hearing, but Stephanie Grove, the City’s attorney, did present staff-recommended changes to the ordinance that would implement the registration process and fees. The Council voted to accept those changes as an additional “first reading” of the ordinance — meaning that there will be another public hearing in July before the Council votes on final approval of the vacant building registration process and fees after a “second reading” of the ordinance.

The Council then went into executive session to discuss legal issues related to public demonstrations. The issue was added to the agenda in response to concerns raised in May by numerous residents about the activities of the so-called street preachers who frequently occupy the street corners in the middle of downtown Charles Town. There was no action following the executive session during the June 1 meeting, but Councilperson Elizabeth Ricketts encouraged residents to file reports with the police department if they feel they are being harassed on the public streets.

At the same meeting, the Council also considered revisions to two other ordinances related to commercial building use and rental dwelling safety, referring both to the Council’s Ordinance Committee for more detailed review and potential revision before they come back to the full Council.

Hip Sips District Expands

The motion to expand the “Hip Sips District” passed unanimously at the June 15 meeting. Officially described as a “Private Outdoor Designated Area” (PODA), the Hip Sips District was initially approved in March 2025 and allows for the outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages (with some specific rules and restrictions). The approved expansion extends the northern boundary to First Street to include all of the “Depot District” park. The district was also adjusted to include the entire block of North Samuel Street where the Charles Town Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays. The revision also removed a few areas adjacent to residential dwellings. The Hip Sips District boundaries are marked with signs (image above) and the City says it will publish an updated map to its website soon.

The Council’s June 15 meeting included updates on the pool construction at Memorial Park. The contractor is still working to make up for time lost during the harsh winter months (image below). At this point, the City expects to have the pool operational in July, but is not yet able to provide a specific date. According to the City staff, certain features, including the splash pad, will be completed after the pool closes at the end of the summer season.

Liberty Street Stomwater Project

If you drive on Liberty Street behind the County Courthouse, you’ll notice that the first phase of the stormwater management project has been completed, with bioretention basins, new curbing, and freshly-paved roadways. The first image below shows a finished bioretention structure and the second image below shows the massive pipes below each basin.

This phase of the project is designed to capture stormwater from the immediate 0.5 acre area around the 100 block of East Liberty Street. The City hopes eventually to address drainage issues in a larger 14 acre area that extends uphill toward the racetrack and casino property, but there is no timetable or detailed plans for expansion of the new system at this time.

The City’s Public Works staff did report that the mulch in the basins became dislodged during the intense storms earlier this month. However, the initial read is that the project greatly reduced the amount of ponding water on the street and eliminated flooding into the adjacent commercial buildings. The Public Works staff and the engineering firm working on the project are exploring further design tweaks to improve the function of the basins.

Extending Water & Sewer To Summit Point

The Council also heard from Paul Mantello, the new General Manager of the Charles Town Utility Board. Mantello reported that he has been having ongoing conversations with the Ryan Stuart Development company about a planned data center project near Summit Point. According to Mantello, Ryan Stuart is estimating that its demand for water may be equivalent to a 1,000 unit housing development. CTUB had previously been discussing plans for a small-scale on-site water and sewer project for the nearby race track in Summit Point, but Mantello says that the addition of the data center project now makes a regional system that connects with the Charles Town water and wastewater treatment plans a much more viable option. The City Council voiced its enthusiastic support for CTUB to continue its efforts to design an environmentally and economically appropriate system for the entire Summit Point area.

During the Charles Town Utility Board meeting on June 24, Mantello provided additional updates on the Summit Point project. At that meeting, CTUB board member John Maxey suggested that the project could be expanded to provide water and sewer service to South Jefferson Elementary School. Maxey reported on a US Environmental Protection Agency grant program that has identified the school property as eligible for funding already appropriated for the remediation of PFAS/PFOA sites. The CTUB board requested Mantello to follow up with both the Board of Education and the Jefferson County Development Authority to discuss the expansion of the project and options for grant funding for the engineering studies required before the project can be more fully designed.

The Charles Town City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for July 20 (the July 6 meeting is cancelled in observance of the Independence Day holiday).