Birdhill Subdivison Stormwater Management Plan Reviewed by WV DEP

National homebuilder Lennar has plans to build 720 houses on 195 acres off Route 480 in Kearneysville. The concept plan for the Birdhill Meadows subdivision was approved by the Jefferson County Planning Commission in May 2024. The concept plan shows 324 small-lot single family homes and 396 townhomes/villas. From the description, the project seems similar to Lennar’s Shenandoah Springs development pictured below.

During the May 2024 meeting, neighbors expressed concerns about the density of the development, a lack of buffers to the adjacent properties, and the traffic burden on Route 480. The original request to rezone this parcel for high density housing was based in part on the extension of Northport Blvd from Route 115, but the developer is now indicating that this extension is no longer planned and all traffic will enter and exit via Route 480.

During the May meeting, the developer did agree to negotiate with neighbors to determine approiate fencing to protect the adjoining properties.

The Planning Commission was scheduled to review the preliminary plat for this project in February 2025. However, that review was postponed after the planning department staff determined that the application was incomplete. The application did not include the required archeological survey results. The applicant also did not provide the required stormwater management plan approval from the WV Department of Environmental Protection.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) held a hearing to review the stormwater management plan on April 22 2025. During the hearing, comments from local residents highlighted numerous potential issues with the stormwater plan. Jefferson County Foundation provided comment during the hearing and has summarized its concerns about the project on its website.

WV DEP will accept public comments on the stormwater management plan until 5 pm on May 1. For this review, WV DEP will consider only comments related to stormwater management. Other issues, such as the project density, setbacks, traffic, etc. are outside of the WV DEP’s jurisdiction. According to WV DEP, public comment can be emailed to DEP.comments@wv.gov. Comments should include the permit number (WVR112829) in both the subject line and the body of the email.

The Lennar housing development in the Shenandoah Springs subdivision is a mix of small-lot single family homes and town homes.