Charles Town Council Approves Outdoor Drinking District In Downtown

Charles Town resident Virginie Bauer speaks in favor of the PODA ordinance during the public hearing.

The Charles Town City Council approved a new ordinance to allow patrons of participating bars and restaurants to carry and consume alcoholic beverages outside of these licensed establishments.

The Council vote was 7 to 2 at the March 3 meeting after a second reading of the “Private Outdoor Designated Area” (PODA) ordinance, with councilpersons Priscilla Rodd and Elizabeth Ricketts voting against the adoption of the ordinance. The ordinance will not go into effect until the city installs the required signage around the perimeter of the designated area (see map image).

Bars and restaurants located within the PODA boundary will need to apply for both a PODA permit from the City Manager and a special S4 license from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WV ABCA). The PODA permit and S4 license will allow bars and restaurants to serve the beverages allowed under their existing WV ABCA license in special “PODA containers” that patrons can take outside of the serving premise.

No outdoor serving areas are permitted by the PODA ordinance and the use of the PODA containers is restricted to the beverages served by the licensed bars and restaurants. Other businesses within the PODA boundary can choose to allow or disallow entry to patrons with PODA containers.

During the public hearing before the vote, 13 individuals spoke in favor of the PODA ordinance. Most of them mentioned support for downtown businesses in their comments. Matt Ward, one of the residents who spoke in favor, asked “what it’s like in a town that’s working?” and answered his own question by remarking that “people are walking around. We don’t have enough going on. We need to help our businesses.” He concluded his comments to the Council by noting that “downtown is our asset, placemaking is your job.”

Melissa Glascock was the only person to speak against the adoption of the ordinance, citing concerns about patrons leaving litter in her store, Needful Things Emporium, and damaging her vendors’ merchandise — noting that she already deals with discarded takeout containers and drink cups in the store. Glascock said she was not opposed to the public consumption of alcohol, — in her words, she’d like Charles Town to stay “historically hip, rather than historically sip.”

Prior to the March 3 meeting, The Observer spoke with several other downtown merchants who felt the City has made the PODA district too big to manage and who remain skeptical that the PODA itself will do anything to attract patrons that will benefit their businesses.

The new PODA boundary includes portions of 16 blocks in downtown Charles Town. The definition of the PODA district in the ordinance was based on a map created by city staff (image below). Following the vote, councilperson Jeff Hynes noted that the boundary will need to be expanded if the City wants to include all of the newly-acquired property in the “Depot District” north of the CSX rail line.