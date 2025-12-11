Charles Town Rotary Raises $100,000 To Support Local Groups

The Rotary Club of Charlestown gathered at the Corner Connection on December 10 to celebrate the holidays and distribute donations to more than twenty local charities.

2025 was a banner year for the Rotary club, which raised over $100,000 during its recent Christmas for Charities Gala.

The club has held the gala since 2009 and has raised over $650,000 from the event over the past 16 years. “The generosity we’ve seen this year is truly overwhelming,” said Ann Smith, 2025-26 president of the Rotary Club of Charles Town. “Thanks to our incredible and generous sponsors, donors, and attendees, the Club has achieved a record-breaking year, allowing us to have an even greater impact on the nonprofits and families in our community.”

This week’s luncheon event showcased the club’s generosity and offered an opportunity for these community organizations and charities to highlight how the funding from Rotary donations will help their efforts. In addition to thanking Rotary as they received their checks, many of these organizations also highlighted opportunities for volunteers to assist with their work (you can click on the links to learn more about each organization):

American Legion: Boys & Girls State Nation

Charles Town Middle School Band

Blue Ridge Food Pantry

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle

Community Combined Ministries (Kidz Power Pak)

Community Markets, Inc.

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

Hope Dealer Project

Horses With Hearts

Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle

Jefferson County Adult Education

Jefferson County. Committee on Aging

Jefferson County Animal Welfare Society

Jefferson County Community Ministries (JCCM)

Meals on Wheels (Jeff Co)

Old Opera House

Red Cross of the Shenandoah Valley

ToTheResQ (animal shelter)

Rotary: 1st Grade Reading Project (formerly Dictionary Project)

Rotary: Adopt a Family (Back to School and Christmas)

Rotary: Allocation to RCCT EWVCF Fund (WHS and JHS scholarships)

Rotary: Read EP (2nd grade Rotary-wide literacy program with Scholastic)

Rotary: RYLA District 7360 (youth leadership program)

Rotary: Shelterbox (Rotary aid disaster program)

Stars That Shine

WV Children’s Home Society

WVU Hospitals East Foundation (JMC Infusion Center chair for patients)