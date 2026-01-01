Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Jan 5, 2026

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Jan 5 (Mon): Charles Town City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Council meeting room (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Jan 6 (Tue): Bolivar Town Council. Regular meeting begins at 6:30 pm in the Bolivar Community Center (60 Panama St, Bolivar).

Jan 6 (Tue): Ranson City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Council meeting room (312 South Mildred St, Ranson).

Jan 8 (Thu): Jefferson County Commission. Regular meeting begins at 9:30 am in the County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).



Updated 2026 Jan 1