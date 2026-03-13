Community Meetings In Jefferson County — Week of Mar 16, 2026

Here’s what’s on the government meeting calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options). Check agendas for public comment opportunities and online viewing options.

Mar 16 (Mon, 6:30 pm): Bolivar Town Council — special meeting. Location: Bolivar Community Center (60 Panama St, Bolivar). Agenda: budget revision, park proposal, flip/flop festival donation, FY27 levy estimate.

Mar 16 (Mon, 7:00 pm): Charles Town City Council — regular meeting. Location: City Hall (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Mar 17 (Tue, 3:00 pm): Jefferson County Development Authority — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Mar 17 (Tue, 7:00 pm): Ranson City Council — regular meeting. Location: Ranson City Hall (312 South Mildred St, Ranson).

Mar 19 (Thu, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Commission — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Mar 20 (Fri, 9:00 am): Jefferson County Commission — special budget workshop. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda details: Presentation on revenues, department budget requests, deliberation by County Commission and possible adoption of fiscal year 2027 county budget. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom (see agenda for details).

Updated 2026 Mar 12

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