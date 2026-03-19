Community Meetings In Jefferson County — Week of March 23, 2026

Highlights of this week’s government meeting in Jefferson County, WV. Click on the links to view agendas, online viewing options, and public comment opportunities.

Mar 23 (Mon, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Board of Education — regular meeting. Location: Washington High School auditorium (300 Washington Patriots Drive, Charles Town).

Mar 25 (Wed, 4:00 pm): Charles Town Utility Board — regular meeting. Location: Charles Town Municipal Building (661 South George St, Charles Town).

Mar 26 (Thu, 2:00 pm): Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda items: 500 Febrey Road, Kearneysville, conditional use permit for self-storage facility; 786 Best Road, Harpers Ferry, conditional use permit for home-based firearms business; 199 Bloomery Road, variance for campground.

Updated 2026 Mar 19

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