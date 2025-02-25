County Commissioners Vote To Oppose New Electric Transmission Lines

Keryn Newman, Robin Huyett Thomas, and Mary Gee display a map of Jefferson County to highlight the areas that will be affected by the proposed transmission lines.

Citizens Ask Jefferson County Commission to Oppose High Voltage Transmission Lines

At its February 20 meeting, the Jefferson County Commission listened to three local residents who presented information about plans to construct two high-voltage transmission lines across the county. Both transmission lines have been proposed by PJM Interconnection, the operator of the electric grid in the mid-Atlantic region. Following the presentations, the commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter to PJM opposing the projects.

The new lines proposed by PJM would cross the southern part of the country, roughly alongside the existing 500 kV line that was constructed several decades ago and rebuilt in 2012. The first new project, a 500 kilovolt (kV) line, is scheduled for construction between 2027 and 2032. The second new project, a 765 kV line, is scheduled for construction between 2029 and 2032. Both of these projects are designed to serve the significant power demands expected from new data center projects to be constructed in northern Virginia over the next decade.

During the presentations, there was a discussion of whether any of the power from these new lines would be available to Jefferson County. To be used locally, the power carried by transmission lines (128 kV and above) needs to pass through substations to convert it to the lower voltages used on the local distribution network that connects (via transformers) to the 240 and 120 volt lines that power businesses and residences. There are currently no 500 kV or 765 kV substations in Jefferson County and neither of these projects include any new substations, so the power in these new lines would be essentially “flying over” Jefferson County.

Local residents Keryn Newman, Robin Huyett Thomas, and Mary Gee (all shown in photo above) initiated the presentation to the Commission. During the discussion, Newman sketched out the fast-paced timeline that PJM has adopted to review and approve these projects. The 500 kV line was proposed during a review window that opened in February 2023 and was approved in December 2023 (see Observer story). The 765 kV line line was proposed during a review window that opened in July 2024 and was recommended to the PJM board in January 2025.

The key concern Newman highlighted during the presentation is the significant expansion of the right of way easements that will be needed to accommodate the new transmission lines. According to the documents released so far by PJM, the total width of the easements would more than double, from the existing 250 feet to 550 feet once both projects are completed.

Newman also pointed out that the exact path of the new lines has not yet been determined, so the new easements may diverge from the existing 500 kV line at various points to detour around existing structures, parks, cemeteries, or other areas that the builder of the line decides to avoid. Looking at the map, Newman noted several areas where it may be impossible to avoid knocking down existing structures to build the new lines.

Newman’s group provided a draft letter, which the Commission is currently rewriting to send to PJM. Following the meeting, Newman shared a list of specific concerns her group has with the 765 kV line (referenced at PJM Project 262).



