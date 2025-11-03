County Drafts Zoning Changes To Encourage Commercial & Residential Clusters

The Jefferson County Planning Commission will hold public hearings on November 4 to consider proposals adding three new districts to the county’s zoning ordinance. The public hearings will take place during the regular Planning Commission meeting that begins at 7:30 in the new County Commission meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charlestown).

Planning staff have been working on zoning updates for several months following adoption of the county’s revised Comprehensive Plan in February 2025. The proposed amendments would:

Create a Rural Residential district to allow clustered housing near existing towns and cities while preserving surrounding rural areas. [download PDF file: ZTA 25-03 draft]



to allow clustered housing near existing towns and cities while preserving surrounding rural areas. [download PDF file: ZTA 25-03 draft] Add a Residential Commercial district to encourage new neighborhoods that include shops and services. [download PDF File: ZTA 25-04 draft]



to encourage new neighborhoods that include shops and services. [download PDF File: ZTA 25-04 draft] Replace the current RLIC district with an Office/Commercial Mixed-Use district for projects combining housing, offices, and retail—but without the “light industrial” uses now permitted under RLIC. [download PDF file: ZTA 25-05 draft]



Protecting Adjacent Property Rights

In discussions about the new Rural Residential zone, commissioners and staff emphasized its role as a transition area between more densely developed communities and the county’s active farm economy.

Recent proposals for high-density housing in outlying areas have prompted concern that such projects could affect the rights and operations of neighboring landowners and farmers. Issues raised include:

Loss of hunting rights due to firearm discharge restrictions within 500 feet of homes



Inadequate fencing and higher insurance costs related to trespassing



Light and noise disturbances impacting farm animals and wildlife



A Desire for Commercial Development

Planning staff said the two proposed commercial zones are intended to give developers more flexibility to incorporate space for small and mid-size businesses within residential projects.

Whether that happens, they noted, will depend largely on market demand. National builders active in Jefferson County have typically focused on residential-only construction — seen as a more predictable, large-scale pipeline that supports their business models.