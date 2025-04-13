Data Center Microgrid Bill Passes WV House & Senate, To Governor For Signature

Property taxes generated from data center microgrid districts will be distributed as shown in the chart above. The House and Senate made several modifications to the percentages and designated funds before completing the legislation on April 12.

CHARLESTON, WV (2025 Apr 12) — The West Virginia House of Delegates made a final amendment to HB 2014 (“Certified Microgrid Program”) late in the afternoon on April 12 before passing the bill. The final vote was 82 in favor, 16 against, and 2 absent/abstained. The Senate voted 32 in favor, 1 against, 1 absent, to accept the House modification. The bill is now marked as “completed legislation, awaiting Governor’s signature.”

The House action on April 12 made yet another adjustment to the distribution of tax revenues generated from the certified microgrid districts as follows:

50% to a new Personal Income Tax Reduction Fund (established by this bill)

30% to the County in which the microgrid district is located

10% to all Counties, allocated on a per capita basis

5% to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (administered by the Water Development Authority)

5% to a new Electronic Grid Stabilization Fund (established by this bill)

The House made no changes to the bill’s provisions that exempt migrogrid districts (and any structures located in these districts) from all local zoning and subdivision regulations.

How Jefferson County’s Delegates Voted

Delegate Joe Funkhouser (District 98) spoke in support of attracting data centers to West Virginia, but also raised concerns about the lack of local control, pointing out that the strong zoning regulations in Loudoun County, Virginia has not been a barrier to the rapid development of data centers. Funkhouser also raised concerns about large quantities of water used by data centers. During the final roll call vote in the house, Funkhouser voted no on the passage of the bill, as did local Delegate Chris Anders (District 97). Delegates Wayne Clark (District 99) and Bill Ridenour (District 100) voted to approve the passage of the bill.

[READ MORE — background on HB 2014 and links to related stories]