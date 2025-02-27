Jefferson County Adopts New Comprehensive Plan

Jefferson County has a new comprehensive plan. After more than two years of work, the Planning Commission voted on February 25, 2025 to accept the final round of amendments to the plan that the County Commission had previously approved in January. With the Planning Commission vote, the new document, titled “2045 Comprehensive Plan” replaces the previous “Envision Jefferson 2035” plan document as the guide to the future growth in Jefferson County.

Most of the County Commission’s amendments (click image to vew large image of letter) were to make grammatical corrections or minor technical changes. The County Commission amendments also included a switch to use the term “Future Land Use Map” in place of the Planning Commission’s preference for the term “Future Land Use Guide” (amendment #5).

The County Commission also deleted Objective 1.4 from the final plan. Both commissions had received numerous comments from residents expressing concern that the language of this objective — “Research and review prospective additional land uses in all zoning districts.” — was a potential back door that would undermine the zoning ordinance and support the expansion of different land uses in any zone without any defined standards or criteria.

Mike Shepp, President of the Planning Commission, had previously argued against the concerns about Objective 1.4, indicating that it should be interpreted as a guide to the process, and not in and of itself a justification, for defining additional land uses in the zoning ordinance. Shepp reiterated his stance during the discussion at the February 26 meeting, just prior to the vote, stating “I disagree with removing Objective 1.4, but the County Commission is the policy making body for the County, so be it.”

The Planning Commission’s February 25 vote to adopt the amendments means that the new comprehensive plan is effective immediately. A copy of the new plan, which includes a revised “Future Land Use Map” will be posted to the Planning Commission website in the next few days.