Kearneysville Data Centers

Plan For Data Center Complex Near Kearneysville Approved

The 300 acre property is split between Jefferson and Berkeley Counties, with two parcels in Berkeley County — a 90 acre site that will be used for 2 data center buildings and infrastructure, and a narrow parcel that will provide access from Charles Town Road (Route 115). The portion of the property in Jefferson County is 191 acres that is zoned for industrial use.

The Berkeley County Planning Commission approved the concept plan for the two Berkeley parcels in March. The Jefferson County Planning office has not yet received any plans to review.

The three parcels were sold in July 2024 by the F O Day Company to IB10 Martinsburg LLC. The properties have access to a natural gas pipeline and two high-capacity electric transmission lines. According to the plan documents, water and sewer service for the initial phase of the project will be provided by Berkeley County.

The Observer’s questions about the project were directed to QTS, a data center development company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. A representative from QTS responded that “We are in the initial stages of planning. We look forward to expanding our footprint in West Virginia to meet growing demand from our customers in the market. As we thoughtfully work to advance the project, we will communicate updates.

