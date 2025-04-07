Plan For Data Center Complex Near Kearneysville Approved

Example of data center (image of Atlanta 1 278 MW data center from QTS website).

A new data center campus will be located on a 300 acre property that is split between Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (see map at bottom of page). The site includes two parcels in Berkeley County — a 90 acre parcel that will be used for two data center buildings and infrastructure, and a narrow parcel that will provide access from Charles Town Road (Route 115). A third 191 acre parcel in Jefferson County is zoned for industrial use.

The Berkeley County Planning Commission approved the concept plan for the two Berkeley parcels in March that will include 2 data center buildings, a guard shack, a electrical switching station, a water tank, and several stormwater retention ponds (see image below). The Jefferson County Planning office has not yet received any plans to review.

Excerpt from IB10 Martinsburg Concept Plan (north is to the right in this image).

The three parcels were sold in July 2024 by the F.O. Day Company to IB10 Martinsburg LLC. The properties have access to a natural gas pipeline and two high-capacity electric transmission lines. According to the plan documents, water and sewer service for the initial phase of the project will be provided by Berkeley County.

The Observer’s questions about the project were directed to QTS, a data center development company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. A representative from QTS responded that “We are in the initial stages of planning. We look forward to expanding our footprint in West Virginia to meet growing demand from our customers in the market. As we thoughtfully work to advance the project, we will communicate updates.

Location of data center campus west of Kearnesville off Route 115 (image courtesy WV Economic Development)

Published 2025 Apr 7. Updated 2025 Apr 8 (location image and concept plan details).