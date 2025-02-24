Local Girl Scouts Present Art Show To Open Spotlight On Main

Scouts working on a collaborative art project: Isabel (Brownie), Evie, Ava (Junior), Bella (Junior).

The Jefferson County Girl Scouts displayed their artistic talents and group spirit during the kickoff event on Saturday, February 22 for a newly-opened event venue in downtown Charles Town, The Spotlight on Main located at 119 West. Washington Street. The art show featured an inspiring array of works, including paintings, drawings, and mixed-media pieces, all created by talented members of the Jefferson County Girl Scouts. The event was organized by several local troops to celebrate Girl Scouts World Thinking Day.

Members of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon cutting on Saturday, February 22 to mark the official launch of The Spotlight on Main as a hub for community gatherings, special events, workshops, pop-up vendor events and cultural enrichment. Mara Bauserman, the owner of The Spotlight on Main, says her vision for the space is a dynamic community space dedicated to hosting events, fostering creativity, and supporting local talent as a secondary location to the established Corner Connection.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Jefferson County Girl Scouts for this special occasion,” said Bauserman, “This event not only celebrates the opening of our newest venue and community space, but also showcases the creativity and passion of young artists in our community.”

County Commissioner Cara Keys was also on hand for the opening of the Girl Scout art show. The previous week, several scouts, along with local scout leader Angelina Gray, had been Keys’ guests at the County Commission meeting, where the scouts gave a presentation to the commissioners about the values and benefits of Girl Scouts. Gray, who is an enthusiastic supporter of Girl Scouts, emphasized the importance of girl-lead activities for empowering young girls and developing leadership skills they can use their entire life.

You can find contact information and details about Spotlight on Main and Corner Connection at CornerConnectionWV.com.

You can find information about volunteer opportunities and joining a troop at GSCNC.org (girls of any age are encouraged to join). Angelina Gray, the Jefferson County contact for the Girl Scouts, can be reached at GSTroop15099@gmail.com.