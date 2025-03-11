Tourism Is Big Business In Jefferson County

Annette Gavin Bates, CEO of the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), presented a report about tourism activity to the Jefferson County Commission during its March 6 meeting. According to the report, visitors to Jefferson County spent $876 million in 2024. This direct spending includes lodging, restaurant meals, and purchases of other goods and services. This spending amount directly supported approximately 3,700 jobs and generated $68 million in state and local taxes.

According to Bates, Jefferson County led the state in 2024 tourism revenue, accounting for 14 percent of tourism spending statewide. She noted that the county has held the top spot for the past decade.

During the presentation, Bates remarked on “the high percentage of visitors who not only return to West Virginia but choose Jefferson County repeatedly for its historic and natural charm. Our ability to woo visitors is evident as they come back time and again, often bringing friends to share in the experience.” She added, “Eighty-six percent of the people who book overnight stays in West Virginia are returning visitors, which speaks volumes about the lasting appeal and satisfaction that our region provides.”

A Dedicated Tax Source

Visitors who stay in hotels or short term rental housing (AirBnb, etc.) pay a 6 percent occupancy tax in addition to the state and local sales taxes on their total bill. The CVB receives half of the occupancy tax collected across the county to fund its marketing programs and operational expenses. The other half of the occupancy tax is retained by the county and municipalities (depending on the location of the lodging property). State code restricts how the county and municipal governments can use this tax. In practice, the local governments assign the majority of their share of the tax receipts to funding parks and recreation programs. Programs that support tourism, including historic preservation, arts, and beautification are also permissible uses for this tax revenue.

For 2024, the share of the occupancy tax provided to the CVB was approximately $800,000 according to the annual report. Bates highlighted that her organization spent 56 percent of that amount on marketing, well above the industry standard of 40 percent. The City of Ranson voted last year to merge its CVB into the county organization, so Bates anticipates that she will be spending more money to market the county in 2025.

The Jefferson County CVB is online at WhereAlmostHeavenBegins.com.