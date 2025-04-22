WVU Medicine Will Invest In Berkeley and Jefferson Counties

Jefferson Medical Center, concept image of expanded facility.

WVU Medicine has big plans to expand its facilities in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

WVU Medicine plans to invest $60 million to expand the Jefferson Medical Center. The project includes a three-story building with medical office space, comprehensive imaging, lab, and ancillary services with shelled space for future growth. As part of the project, the hospital will create a new infusion and cancer care suite that will be part of the WVU Cancer Institute. The project will also include infrastructure modernization and improved parking access.

The Jefferson project will begin in the summer of 2025 with the renovations within the existing structure and the construction of the infusion and cancer care suite. WVU Medicine expects this part of the project will be finished in early 2026. Construction of the medical office building will begin in late 2026, with a target opening in early 2028.

A $200 million investment at the WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center will expand inpatient bed capacity from 190 to 316, redesign the emergency department, replace the linear accelerator used for cancer treatment, and add over 400 parking spaces. The parking expansion will be the first step, beginning in August 2025. The larger construction project, to build a new tower to house the patient facilities, will begin in November 2025 and is targeted for completion in early 2028.

Mark O’Hern, president and CEO of WVU Hospitals East, say “This is a transformational investment that will modernize our facilities and significantly enhance our ability to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our community,”

Jefferson Project Is A Change Of Plans

The expansion at the Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson replaces the previously announced Blue Ridge Crossing development at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 9 in Charles Town (that location is now being developed for housing). “Our decision to pivot from the Blue Ridge Crossing project to this new campus expansion at Jefferson Medical Center reflects a more strategic investment for the people of Jefferson County,” Nicole Dollison, president and CEO of Jefferson Medical Center, said. “By bringing all services together on one campus, we’re creating a more coordinated experience for patients, while also allowing for future growth and enhanced clinical capabilities right here in the heart of the community.”

WVU Medicine is online at WVUmedicine.org.

Berkeley Medical Center, concept image of new patient tower.