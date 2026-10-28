Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what Jefferson County voters need to know about when and how to vote. Click on the link at the bottom to see our full guide to the candidates and Amendment 1.

Key dates

Saturday, Oct. 31: Last day of early voting, 9 am – 5 pm.

Last day of early voting, 9 am – 5 pm. Monday, Nov. 2: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot to the County Clerk.

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot to the County Clerk. Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open 6:30 am – 7:30 pm. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

How to vote

Early voting: 9 am – 5 pm through Saturday at the Jefferson County Government Complex, 393 North Lawrence Street, Charles Town. Any registered county voter can vote there during early voting.

9 am – 5 pm through Saturday at the Jefferson County Government Complex, 393 North Lawrence Street, Charles Town. Any registered county voter can vote there during early voting. Absentee ballot: If you already have one, mail it postmarked by Nov. 3 or hand-deliver it to the Clerk’s office (393 North Lawrence Street, Charles Town) by Nov. 2. To make sure your ballot is postmarked on time, ask for a hand-stamped postmark at the Post Office counter.

If you already have one, mail it postmarked by Nov. 3 or hand-deliver it to the Clerk’s office (393 North Lawrence Street, Charles Town) by Nov. 2. To make sure your ballot is postmarked on time, ask for a hand-stamped postmark at the Post Office counter. Election Day: Vote at your assigned polling place. >>>Find your polling place…​

Bring a photo ID — It’s required to vote in person, early or on Election Day.

Your ballot includes the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State Senate, House of Delegates, County Commission and Prosecuting Attorney races, plus Amendment 1.

​>>>View The Observer’s full 2026 Election Guide…

​Published 2026 Oct 28 in the Observer Weekly.