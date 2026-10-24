WV Governor Patrick Morrisey Issues Diesel Fuel Emergency Declaration

A gas station in Shepherdstown, WV was selling diesel fuel for $6.39 a gallon on October 23.

Jefferson County, WV (2026 Oct 22) — Fuel prices are on the rise again, with reports of diesel fuel at $6.39 a gallon and higher in Jefferson County.

According to a statement released by the West Virginia Governor’s Office on October 20, the average price of diesel fuel in West Virginia hit $6.34 per gallon, up from $3.57 per gallon a year ago. In response, Governor Patrick Morrisey signed an emergency order on October 20 to allow the sale of offroad “red-dye” diesel fuel for general commercial use.

The Governor’s order matches a federal order previously issued by President Trump to temporarily suspend restrictions on the sale of “red-dye” diesel fuel normally reserved for agricultural use. The Governor’s action does not affect the state sales taxes on regular diesel and gasoline, which will remain in effect. The Governor’s Office estimates this action will save users 20.5 cents/gallon — reducing the cost to fill a 30 gallon tank from $190 to $184.



Photo from July 2021 with diesel price at $3.25 a gallon.

Published 2026 Oct 22 in the Observer Weekly. Updated 2026 Oct 23 (image).