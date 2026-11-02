2026 Election – Jefferson County Commission Candidates

Voters may select one candidate in this district.

Pasha Majdi Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Harpers Ferry District)

Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?

Candidate response: I’m running for County Commissioner because I want to keep Jefferson County beautiful. I believe in clean air, clean water, and responsible growth that respects our rural heritage and our history. My mission is to stop Northern Virginia-style development from ruining our quality-of-life in Almost Heaven, West Virginia. Before I stepped in, the county commission was a mess. Commissioners were arrested and public trust was broken. I stepped in to provide stability, fiscal responsibility, and balanced budgets. We have too much housing coming into the county. Under my leadership, the county has begun blocking housing projects for the first time. Most of the housing coming into the county is coming through the cities (75-80%), which the county commission can’t control. I support legislative changes that would empower local governments to block housing development that puts too much strain on first responders and our ambulance service. My vision for Jefferson County is expanding our tourism industry. We lead the state in tourism, and we should continue doing what we do best. I support responsible development, with new defense contractor jobs at Summit Point, new wineries and breweries throughout the county, and maintaining our natural beauty.

Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?

Candidate response: My professional experience as a conservation policy expert has prepared me well to tackle the issues facing Jefferson County today. We need to protect our neighborhoods from irresponsible development and protect our water from natural resource exploitation. I have deep experience working on both sets of issues. There is no clearer example of the threats that we face than the corrupt activities surrounding Sidewinder and the water bottling plant fiasco in Middleway. My colleague Commissioner Cara Keys went toe-to-toe with Sidewinder at the planning commission while I blocked corrupt activities by their front organization at the county commission. I’m proud to have her endorsement. To quote Commissioner Keys, “He has been a consistent ally in fighting corruption, demanding accountability, and standing up for the people of this county. At a time when outside interests are working to undermine local rules and the expressed will of our residents, Pasha has stood firm against predatory development and for local control.” I encourage voters to ask Commissioner Keys about my advice on clean water issues as she was battling Sidewinder to protect our water.

Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?

Candidate response: To maintain our quality-of-life, we need to protect our neighborhoods and protect our water. Housing growth and ambulances: Under my leadership, the County Commission has stopped the “green light” policy for housing and has begun blocking housing developments for the first time. We have restored ambulances back to the Mountain and Middleway, and we have raised impact fees on developers to the maximum. But much more is needed: we need new state laws to make developers pay for increases in ambulance staffing, not just vehicles. And we need new restrictions on housing at the city level, where 75-80% of housing growth is happening. Data centers: Jefferson County leads the state in “Good Neighbor Guardrails,” but we need to work with the state government to enforce them. (If HB 2014 is amended to restore local control, we would not need state approval.) Anti-corruption: there is shady business going on with the water in Middleway. To protect our wells and our water, we need strong transparency laws to prevent corruption. Under my leadership, we caught ongoing corruption in real time and are now addressing it by drafting new requirements for financial disclosures for lawyers and lobbyists.

Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?

Candidate response: Before I joined the commission, there was no plan to pay first responders and keep up with the population growth in Jefferson County. The former commission, including my opponent Tricia Jackson, approved a hostile takeover of the ambulance service in Jefferson County with no plan for paying staff. The volunteer firefighters warned the commission repeatedly that it was a bad idea and that staffing for ambulances would suffer. But Tricia and the former commissioners proceeded recklessly. Moving forward, we need to increase pay for first responders, hire more staff, and provide ambulance service in rural areas. I’m proud to say we have taken three critical steps: We increased pay to our first responders two years in a row. Next year I want to make it three. We created the Rural Ambulance Service Fund. We brought ambulances back to the Mountain and Middleway. This is just the beginning. These first steps are critical to reestablishing fairness in our county, but we have a long way to go to achieve our goals.

Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?

Candidate response: I testified against HB 2014, the data center bill, one of only three commissioners statewide to do so. I’m proud to say I testified that we need local zoning and we need local revenue for first responders and emergency services. Now that the State has taken control of data center projects, Jefferson County is leading all counties in West Virginia in setting “Good Neighbor Guardrails” to protect our neighborhoods and protect our water from poorly designed data center projects. As a conservationist, I believe in clean air and clean water for all development, not just data centers. That’s why I enthusiastically supported these guardrails for Jefferson County: 1,000-foot setbacks to protect residential neighborhoods

Groundwater protection

No smokestacks (onsite air pollution)

No diesel backup power

Fire safety and hazard preparedness

Noise protection for neighbors

Recycled water for maximum efficiency

Local watershed conservation

Infrastructure for our local water utility to keep your bills low We need to protect our neighborhoods, protect our water, and keep Jefferson County beautiful!

Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?

Candidate response: I agree with the signs all over Jefferson County: Say No to Valley Link! We need to protect our farms and our homes from being seized to build transmission lines for data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia. There is no local benefit from these transmission lines, and over 450 homes in our county would be affected. This plan is simply unacceptable. Loudoun County is the richest county in America, and the data center companies are the wealthiest in the world. Why isn’t Loudoun County paying for the transmission lines? Why aren’t the data center companies paying for the transmission lines? Building transmission lines for Loudoun County and then sticking us with the bill is so blatantly unfair it is ridiculous on its face. And seizing private homes and farms through eminent domain to serve data centers in another state, with no local benefit whatsoever, is outrageous and illegal. It must be stopped. The County Commission has passed multiple resolutions opposing these projects. If we had the power to vote them down, we would have done so already. I first spoke out against transmission lines in March of 2025, and I will continue to do so until we prevail.

Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?

Candidate response: My opponent Tricia Jackson has claimed that I have misrepresented her actions on the hostile ambulance takeover and on the solar ordinance. I have stood firm in holding her accountable for the mess she created while she was in office. As she tries her best to rewrite history, I ask that voters review her voting record in favor of the ambulance takeover and the solar ordinance, her public statements supporting both on video and on the front page of the newspaper, the statements of volunteer firefighters at the time condemning her actions, and newspaper accounts then and now. Finally, consider her track record as someone who was arrested and removed from office by circuit judges for “endangering public safety” and neglect of duty. Some critics claim that conservationists are “anti-growth.” I support responsible growth, like the new hospital expansion in Ranson. River Riders expanding our tourism industry and developing fun attractions for kids and families is a perfect fit for our county. I support expanding agritourism, like farm wineries and breweries, and defense contractors at Summit Point. We don’t need to become Loudoun West – we need responsible growth that respects our rural heritage and keeps Jefferson County beautiful.

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