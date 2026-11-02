2026 Election – Jefferson County Commission Candidates

Harpers Ferry District
Voters may select one candidate in this district.
Pasha Majdi
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Harpers Ferry District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: I’m running for County Commissioner because I want to keep Jefferson County beautiful. I believe in clean air, clean water, and responsible growth that respects our rural heritage and our history. My mission is to stop Northern Virginia-style development from ruining our quality-of-life in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.
Before I stepped in, the county commission was a mess. Commissioners were arrested and public trust was broken. I stepped in to provide stability, fiscal responsibility, and balanced budgets.
We have too much housing coming into the county. Under my leadership, the county has begun blocking housing projects for the first time. Most of the housing coming into the county is coming through the cities (75-80%), which the county commission can’t control. I support legislative changes that would empower local governments to block housing development that puts too much strain on first responders and our ambulance service.
My vision for Jefferson County is expanding our tourism industry. We lead the state in tourism, and we should continue doing what we do best. I support responsible development, with new defense contractor jobs at Summit Point, new wineries and breweries throughout the county, and maintaining our natural beauty.
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: My professional experience as a conservation policy expert has prepared me well to tackle the issues facing Jefferson County today. We need to protect our neighborhoods from irresponsible development and protect our water from natural resource exploitation. I have deep experience working on both sets of issues.
There is no clearer example of the threats that we face than the corrupt activities surrounding Sidewinder and the water bottling plant fiasco in Middleway. My colleague Commissioner Cara Keys went toe-to-toe with Sidewinder at the planning commission while I blocked corrupt activities by their front organization at the county commission. I’m proud to have her endorsement. To quote Commissioner Keys, “He has been a consistent ally in fighting corruption, demanding accountability, and standing up for the people of this county. At a time when outside interests are working to undermine local rules and the expressed will of our residents, Pasha has stood firm against predatory development and for local control.”
I encourage voters to ask Commissioner Keys about my advice on clean water issues as she was battling Sidewinder to protect our water.
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: To maintain our quality-of-life, we need to protect our neighborhoods and protect our water.
- Housing growth and ambulances: Under my leadership, the County Commission has stopped the “green light” policy for housing and has begun blocking housing developments for the first time. We have restored ambulances back to the Mountain and Middleway, and we have raised impact fees on developers to the maximum. But much more is needed: we need new state laws to make developers pay for increases in ambulance staffing, not just vehicles. And we need new restrictions on housing at the city level, where 75-80% of housing growth is happening.
- Data centers: Jefferson County leads the state in “Good Neighbor Guardrails,” but we need to work with the state government to enforce them. (If HB 2014 is amended to restore local control, we would not need state approval.)
- Anti-corruption: there is shady business going on with the water in Middleway. To protect our wells and our water, we need strong transparency laws to prevent corruption. Under my leadership, we caught ongoing corruption in real time and are now addressing it by drafting new requirements for financial disclosures for lawyers and lobbyists.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: Before I joined the commission, there was no plan to pay first responders and keep up with the population growth in Jefferson County. The former commission, including my opponent Tricia Jackson, approved a hostile takeover of the ambulance service in Jefferson County with no plan for paying staff. The volunteer firefighters warned the commission repeatedly that it was a bad idea and that staffing for ambulances would suffer. But Tricia and the former commissioners proceeded recklessly.
Moving forward, we need to increase pay for first responders, hire more staff, and provide ambulance service in rural areas. I’m proud to say we have taken three critical steps:
- We increased pay to our first responders two years in a row. Next year I want to make it three.
- We created the Rural Ambulance Service Fund.
- We brought ambulances back to the Mountain and Middleway.
This is just the beginning. These first steps are critical to reestablishing fairness in our county, but we have a long way to go to achieve our goals.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I testified against HB 2014, the data center bill, one of only three commissioners statewide to do so. I’m proud to say I testified that we need local zoning and we need local revenue for first responders and emergency services.
Now that the State has taken control of data center projects, Jefferson County is leading all counties in West Virginia in setting “Good Neighbor Guardrails” to protect our neighborhoods and protect our water from poorly designed data center projects.
As a conservationist, I believe in clean air and clean water for all development, not just data centers. That’s why I enthusiastically supported these guardrails for Jefferson County:
- 1,000-foot setbacks to protect residential neighborhoods
- Groundwater protection
- No smokestacks (onsite air pollution)
- No diesel backup power
- Fire safety and hazard preparedness
- Noise protection for neighbors
- Recycled water for maximum efficiency
- Local watershed conservation
- Infrastructure for our local water utility to keep your bills low
We need to protect our neighborhoods, protect our water, and keep Jefferson County beautiful!
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I agree with the signs all over Jefferson County: Say No to Valley Link!
We need to protect our farms and our homes from being seized to build transmission lines for data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia. There is no local benefit from these transmission lines, and over 450 homes in our county would be affected. This plan is simply unacceptable.
Loudoun County is the richest county in America, and the data center companies are the wealthiest in the world. Why isn’t Loudoun County paying for the transmission lines? Why aren’t the data center companies paying for the transmission lines?
Building transmission lines for Loudoun County and then sticking us with the bill is so blatantly unfair it is ridiculous on its face. And seizing private homes and farms through eminent domain to serve data centers in another state, with no local benefit whatsoever, is outrageous and illegal. It must be stopped.
The County Commission has passed multiple resolutions opposing these projects. If we had the power to vote them down, we would have done so already. I first spoke out against transmission lines in March of 2025, and I will continue to do so until we prevail.
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: My opponent Tricia Jackson has claimed that I have misrepresented her actions on the hostile ambulance takeover and on the solar ordinance. I have stood firm in holding her accountable for the mess she created while she was in office. As she tries her best to rewrite history, I ask that voters review her voting record in favor of the ambulance takeover and the solar ordinance, her public statements supporting both on video and on the front page of the newspaper, the statements of volunteer firefighters at the time condemning her actions, and newspaper accounts then and now. Finally, consider her track record as someone who was arrested and removed from office by circuit judges for “endangering public safety” and neglect of duty.
Some critics claim that conservationists are “anti-growth.” I support responsible growth, like the new hospital expansion in Ranson. River Riders expanding our tourism industry and developing fun attractions for kids and families is a perfect fit for our county. I support expanding agritourism, like farm wineries and breweries, and defense contractors at Summit Point. We don’t need to become Loudoun West – we need responsible growth that respects our rural heritage and keeps Jefferson County beautiful.
Lanae Johnson
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Harpers Ferry District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: I am running for Jefferson County Commissioner because I believe our community deserves leadership that listens, plans responsibly, and puts people before politics. After 37 years of public service in the military and federal government, I understand the importance of accountability, teamwork, and making decisions that serve the greater good. I want to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with growth, our water and natural resources are protected, development is responsible, and taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. I believe residents deserve a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their homes, families, and future. I am running to bring people together across party lines, increase transparency, and make sure our community is at the table when decisions are made. My goal is simple: preserve what makes Jefferson County special while preparing responsibly for the next generation. Vision. Collaboration. Results. That’s the leadership I will bring to Jefferson County.
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: I believe Jefferson County residents should trust me because my record of service, commitment to accountability, and respect for the people I serve are the foundation of my leadership. I bring 37 years of public service, including 23 years in the military and 14 years as a senior civilian federal employee. My experience taught me that leadership is not about personal agendas or political favors. It is about listening, making informed decisions, taking responsibility, and putting the mission and people first. Over the next six years, I will focus on protecting our water, preserving our farmland and natural resources, strengthening EMS and public safety, and ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with growth. I will advocate for responsible development that benefits our residents without placing unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers. I also believe trust requires transparency. Residents deserve to know how decisions are made, how their tax dollars are spent, and how county policies affect their families and communities. I will work to ensure that every voice is heard, not just those with the most influence. I am asking for your trust, not a blank check. I will earn that trust through collaboration, honest communication, responsible decisions, and measurable results. My commitment is simple: to serve all of Jefferson County, protect what makes our community special, and help build a county where future generations can thrive. Vision. Collaboration. Results.
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: We must strengthen EMS so residents receive timely, dependable emergency care when every second counts. We must protect our water supply, ensure safe and affordable access to clean water, and oppose privatization that puts profits ahead of people. Preserving our productive farmland and rural heritage is essential, as is protecting our groundwater, air quality, and natural resources for future generations. We also need thoughtful planning that puts infrastructure first, supports housing our teachers, first responder, seniors, strengthens our public schools, and encourages economic development that benefits local families and businesses without placing an unfair financial burden on taxpayers.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: I would make business transparent to residents. They should not have to search through complicated documents or wait until decisions are made to understand how those decisions affect their families and community. Finally, I would promote a collaborative, professional environment where commissioners focus on facts, fiscal responsibility, and the long-term interests of the entire county rather than individual agendas. My goal is simple: a county government that listens before it acts, explains its decisions, spends responsibly, and measures its results. Residents deserve a Commission that works for them, with them, and in the best interests of Jefferson County’s future.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: My position is that Jefferson County should not sacrifice its water resources, farmland, environment, or quality of life for large-scale data center development. While I recognize the importance of technology and economic development, these projects must not come at the expense of the people who call our county home. West Virginia HB 2014 raises important questions about the balance between state-level economic development policies and local communities’ ability to protect their interests. I believe Jefferson County residents deserve transparency, meaningful public input, and enforceable protections before any data center project moves forward. My concerns include the significant water and electricity demands of data centers, potential impacts on groundwater and air quality, noise and light pollution, and the loss of farmland and rural character. Because HB 2014 limits local authority over certified high-impact data centers, I would work with our state legislators to strengthen protections for local communities and restore meaningful local input. I will advocate for independent environmental monitoring, strong groundwater protections, appropriate setbacks from homes and farms, and full transparency about projected water and energy use. Developers should pay the full cost of the infrastructure their projects require, without shifting those costs to residents. My position is clear: economic development must serve the public interest, not override it. Jefferson County’s future should be shaped with its residents, not decided for them.
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I do not support transmission line projects in Jefferson County that primarily serve growing energy demands in Virginia or Maryland without providing a clear, direct benefit to our local residents. Our farmland, natural resources, and rural character should not bear the burden of regional energy demands without meaningful local benefits. Before any project moves forward, residents deserve full transparency, independent environmental assessments, and meaningful public input. We must carefully evaluate impacts on private property, farmland, water resources, wildlife, and existing communities. I believe energy infrastructure decisions must consider the long-term interests of Jefferson County, not simply the needs of outside markets. Developers and utility companies should demonstrate the necessity of these projects, explore less disruptive alternatives, and bear the costs associated with their development. Jefferson County should not become a pass-through for other states’ energy demands at the expense of our residents, farmland, and quality of life.
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: One misconception I want to address is that my military background and years in federal service mean I am rigid or unwilling to consider different perspectives. The opposite is true. My 37 years of public service taught me the importance of listening, teamwork, collaboration, and making informed decisions. Strong leadership is not about having all the answers; it is about bringing people together to find the best solutions.
Another misconception is that I will put party politics ahead of the needs of Jefferson County. I believe county government should focus on the issues that affect our daily lives, including EMS, water quality, responsible development, infrastructure, farmland preservation, and protecting our environment. These issues matter regardless of political affiliation. Finally, I want residents to know that I am not running to serve special interests or advance a personal agenda. I am running to serve the people of Jefferson County, listen to their concerns, and hold government accountable. I believe in putting people before politics, collaboration before division, and results before rhetoric. I may not always agree with everyone, but I will always respect their right to be heard and work toward solutions that benefit our entire community.
Tricia Jackson
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Harpers Ferry District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: I’m running for Jefferson County Commissioner because I believe our county needs responsible financial leadership, greater transparency, and a renewed commitment to putting residents first. Jefferson County is my home. I was born and raised here, graduated from Jefferson High School, raised my family here, and now have grandchildren growing up in this community. The decisions made today will affect the county they inherit. Our county faces serious financial challenges. Relying on transfers from other funds to cover ongoing operating expenses is not a sustainable solution. We need to control spending, establish realistic priorities, and protect essential services without automatically asking taxpayers for more money. I’m also concerned about decisions involving development, property rights, and local control that could permanently change our county without residents having a meaningful voice. I’ve served on the County Commission before, and I understand that leadership requires more than promises. It requires asking difficult questions, making responsible decisions, and standing up for the people you represent. I’m not running for a title. I’m running because I care deeply about Jefferson County, its people, and its future.
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: Trust is earned through actions, honesty, and accountability, not campaign promises. I’ve previously served on the Jefferson County Commission, and residents can look at my record. I fought for constitutional rights, government transparency, fiscal accountability, and the freedoms of our residents. I helped bring WV Checkbook to Jefferson County because taxpayers deserve to know how their money is spent. My professional background has taught me the importance of financial responsibility, careful oversight, and making decisions based on facts rather than political convenience. County government should operate with the same financial discipline families and businesses are expected to practice. When expenses exceed recurring revenue, we must address the problem rather than continually shifting funds to postpone difficult decisions.
I won’t promise every decision will be popular, but I will listen, be prepared, explain my decisions, and stand by my principles. My commitment to Jefferson County didn’t end when I left office. I’ve continued advocating for accountability and residents’ rights because serving your community shouldn’t depend on holding an elected position. My experience, record, and continued commitment demonstrate why residents can trust me to represent them.
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: I believe Jefferson County faces several interconnected challenges, beginning with long-term financial stability. We cannot continue relying on transfers from other funds to cover ongoing operating expenses. We need a sustainable budget that prioritizes essential services, eliminates unnecessary spending, and protects taxpayers from avoidable financial burdens. Public safety must remain a priority. As our population grows, law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services must have the resources to keep pace. I believe we should review how impact fees are allocated and advocate for a greater proportion of those funds to support public safety, within the limits of state law. Responsible development is another major concern. Growth must be compatible with our infrastructure, protect our agricultural heritage and natural resources, and respect the property rights of existing residents. Developers should contribute their fair share of the costs their projects create. Restoring local control is equally important. I strongly oppose HB 2014 and support repealing the provisions that stripped local communities of meaningful authority over large-scale data center development. These issues ultimately come down to responsible leadership, transparency, and ensuring that decisions made today do not leave future generations paying for mistakes we could have prevented.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: I would work to restore a more disciplined, transparent, and accountable approach to county government. My first priority would be a comprehensive review of county expenditures, contractual obligations, administrative costs, staffing needs, vacant positions, and discretionary spending. We must identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary expenses before considering cuts to essential services or additional burdens on taxpayers. I also believe the Commission needs to establish a sustainable financial plan that does not depend on continually transferring money from other funds to cover operating expenses. Transparency must be a priority. During my previous service on the Commission, I helped bring WV Checkbook to Jefferson County because taxpayers deserve access to information about how their money is spent. Residents should also have meaningful opportunities to review and comment on major development proposals, financial incentives, and agreements before decisions are effectively made. I oppose using nondisclosure agreements to conceal public obligations or prevent legitimate scrutiny. I would also advocate for stronger consideration of infrastructure demands, environmental impacts, and long-term taxpayer costs before approving major developments. County government should operate openly, spend responsibly, and remember that it exists to serve the people of Jefferson County.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I strongly oppose HB 2014 and support repealing the provisions that stripped local governments and residents of meaningful authority over decisions that directly affect their communities. I support responsible economic development, but I do not support sacrificing our communities, natural resources, property rights, or quality of life to attract large-scale industrial data centers. These facilities do not belong in residential communities or areas where they threaten, water supplies, or surrounding property owners. Jefferson County’s karst geology makes groundwater protection particularly important. Any proposed development must undergo thorough, independent scrutiny, including an evaluation of water and energy consumption, infrastructure demands, environmental impacts, and potential costs to taxpayers. Residents deserve complete transparency and a meaningful opportunity to participate before commitments are made. Developers must demonstrate tangible benefits to Jefferson County, not simply promise economic growth while leaving residents to bear the consequences. Local control is a fundamental principle of representative government. The people who must live with these decisions deserve a voice in making them. I’m not opposed to progress. I’m opposed to development that comes at the expense of the people who already call Jefferson County home.
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I oppose transmission line projects that take or burden Jefferson County residents’ private property primarily to serve electricity demands outside our county and state, particularly when our residents receive little or no direct benefit. Private property rights are fundamental. Our residents should not be forced to sacrifice their homes, farms, property values, or quality of life so that other states can meet their growing energy demands. I recognize the importance of reliable electricity and adequate infrastructure, but the need for additional transmission capacity must be clearly demonstrated, and the burdens should not fall disproportionately on Jefferson County or West Virginia. Any proposed project should be subject to a transparent evaluation of alternatives, including the use of existing rights-of-way and routes that minimize impacts on homes, farmland, and natural resources. Eminent domain should never be used lightly or simply because a particular route is more convenient or profitable for a utility company. The County Commission has a responsibility to advocate for our residents, demand accountability from utility companies and regulatory agencies, and ensure local property owners are heard. Jefferson County should not be expected to bear the costs and consequences of infrastructure projects that primarily benefit others.
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: One misconception I’d like to address is that having strong convictions and being willing to challenge decisions means I’m unwilling to listen or work with people who disagree with me. That simply isn’t true. I believe you can stand firmly on your principles while remaining respectful, open-minded, and willing to consider other perspectives. Disagreement doesn’t have to mean division. During my previous service on the County Commission, I was never afraid to ask difficult questions, challenge the status quo, or stand alone when I believed something was right. Elected officials shouldn’t simply go along to get along, especially when taxpayers’ money, constitutional rights, or our county’s future are at stake. Standing firm doesn’t mean refusing to listen. Good leadership requires hearing different viewpoints, examining the facts, and making decisions based on what’s best for the people you represent. I’m not running because I believe I have all the answers or because I want a political title. I’m running because I care deeply about Jefferson County and its residents. For me, it’s about people over politics. I want to be judged by my actions, integrity, and willingness to stand up for our residents.
Kabletown District
Voters may select one candidate in this district.
Steve Stolipher
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Kabletown District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: I’m running for County Commissioner because I believe local government works best when it stays focused on the people it serves. Our county faces important challenges, from managing growth and protecting property rights to maintaining strong public safety and preserving our rural character. I have the experience, common-sense approach, and commitment to make decisions that put residents first, not special interests.
As County Commissioner, I have worked to strengthen emergency services, support responsible economic development, protect farmland and agricultural heritage, and safeguard the constitutional rights of our citizens. I understand that government must be transparent, fiscally responsible, and accountable to taxpayers.
I am running again because there is still important work to do. I want to continue building a strong future for our county while preserving the values that make it a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Every decision I make will be guided by what is best for our residents, our communities, and future generations. I would be honored to earn your support and the opportunity to continue serving as your County Commissioner.
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: Jefferson County residents should trust me with governing for the next six years because I have a proven record of putting people ahead of politics and making decisions based on facts, fiscal responsibility, and the long-term interests of our community. During my service as County Commissioner, I have worked to strengthen emergency services, support economic development that creates jobs and grows our tax base, protect private property rights, and preserve the agricultural heritage that makes Jefferson County unique. I have approached every issue with the understanding that county government exists to serve the citizens.
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: The most important issues facing the Jefferson County Commission over the next several years will be managing growth, strengthening public services, protecting property rights, and maintaining the quality of life that attracts people to our county in the first place.
Jefferson County continues to experience significant residential growth, much of it occurring within and around our municipalities. That growth brings opportunities, but it also places increased demands on roads, emergency services, schools, water and sewer infrastructure, and county resources. The Commission must ensure that growth is responsible and that existing residents are not unfairly burdened with the costs.
Economic development will also be critical. We need to expand our commercial and industrial tax base in appropriate locations so we can create jobs and generate revenue that helps fund essential services while reducing pressure on residential taxpayers.
Public safety remains a top priority. Continuing to support our law enforcement, emergency medical services, and volunteer fire departments will be essential to maintaining the high level of service our residents expect and deserve.
The county must also protect the agricultural heritage and rural character that make Jefferson County unique. Preserving farmland, defending private property rights, and ensuring that development occurs in a way that respects existing communities will remain important responsibilities.
Finally, the Commission must continue to be a strong voice for residents regarding major projects that affect our county, including utility infrastructure, industrial development, and the protection of natural resources. While the Commission does not control every decision made by state and federal agencies, it has a responsibility to advocate for Jefferson County citizens and ensure their concerns are heard.
The challenge before us is finding the right balance: encouraging economic opportunity and growth while preserving the character, freedoms, and quality of life that make Jefferson County a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: I believe the Commission should continue to focus on efficient, results-oriented government. Our responsibility is to provide essential services, be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and address the challenges facing Jefferson County without creating unnecessary bureaucracy. County government works best when it stays focused on its core responsibilities, operates transparently, and delivers measurable results for the people it serves. As Commissioner, I will continue to look for ways to improve services, increase efficiency, and ensure that every tax dollar is used wisely. Residents deserve a government that is responsive, accountable, and committed to solving problems rather than creating new layers of regulation. My focus will remain on public safety, responsible fiscal management, infrastructure needs, and protecting the quality of life that makes Jefferson County a great place.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: House Bill 2014 passed in 2025 and created a state-controlled certified data center and microgrid program. In doing so, it removed most county and municipal authority over certain large data center projects. However, should I have input on data center development I believe it should be based on location, impact to the infrastructure and environment and driven by what is truly in the best interest of the County.
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: It is important to recognize that the County Commission does not have approval authority over transmission line projects. Those decisions are made by federal regulators and other agencies, not the County Commission. However, the Commission has an important responsibility to serve as the voice of the people and advocate for the interests of county residents. The County Commission voted unanimously on a resolution opposing the current project
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: One of the biggest misconceptions is that county government has authority over every major project or policy affecting our community. In reality, many issues, such as transmission lines, utility regulation, and certain industrial projects, are controlled by state or federal agencies. While the County Commission does not always have the power to make the final decision, we do have a responsibility to advocate for our residents, make their voices heard, and fight for their interests throughout the process.
Mary Mickey Reagan
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Kabletown District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: I’m running for County Commissioner because I am worried about the direction our county has taken. My family has been stewards of this county for generations and I care deeply about its future. I have served this county in many capacities and this is where I feel I am needed now. We need to open the government to the people again – increase effectiveness, transparency, and accountability. We need to protect what makes Jefferson County special – use our comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance to balance growth so it does not outpace our ability to provide services to residents and businesses, and so we can protect the natural and historic resources we rely on. We need to be more fiscally responsible and do our due diligence – our county has never been in this kind of debt and we still don’t have what our public servants need to do their jobs well and provide for our residents. I would be fiscally responsible and do the work necessary to make good decisions.
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: The people of Jefferson County should trust me because I have a long track record as a public servant. I will approach every question and every decision with the same basic rubric, and that rubric starts with: Is this good for the people of Jefferson County now and into the future? This will ensure that each decision is made with foresight, thought, and due diligence for the people. I am dedicated to public service, not self-service!
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: We need to protect the natural and historic resources that the people and economy of Jefferson County rely on. We also need to improve public services like EMS to protect the health, safety, and welfare of county residents. We need to perform a comprehensive groundwater study and commit to performing one every 10 years going forward. This will require forward-thinking and fiscal responsibility. We need to ask the hard questions and ensure that we get the detailed answers we need to make well-informed decisions that will truly benefit our constituents now and into the future. I believe that we can solve the problems that face Jefferson County, but we have to do the work. I am committed to doing my due diligence and working hard for the people of Jefferson County.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: I would seek to improve effectiveness, transparency, and accountability. I would increase accountability by opening public comment and opening the agenda. Public comment should be available at the beginning of every county meeting for any elected or appointed public body, public comment should be permitted on any subject, every participant should be guaranteed at least three minutes, no public participant should have to endure taunting and inappropriate treatment from commissioners, and members of the public should be permitted to add items to the agenda of the County Commission without sponsorship from commissioners. I would increase transparency by improving the county’s response to FOIA requests, improving the county’s compliance with the Open Governmental Meetings Act, and improving the way the county commission appoints members of county boards and commissions. The county needs to respond to FOIA requests in a fair, timely, and complete way. The county also needs to update Policy 901 to advertise open board positions for at least two weeks in multiple ways, and all interviews and appointments need to be conducted in public. I would increase effectiveness by listening to the people, doing my due diligence, implementing my rubric for decision-making, and taking the time and effort to consider all the consequences and implications of commission decisions before acting.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: I want to be very clear: I am firmly against data center development in Jefferson County under the HB 2014 framework. Data centers are not currently a permitted use in Jefferson County based on the zoning ordinance, and as such, they are prohibited. HB 2014 allows data center developments to sidestep local zoning ordinances. I believe that HB 2014 should be repealed and local control should be restored. I could only support data centers in Jefferson County if the use were added to the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance as a permitted use through a robust public process (Article 12 process) and restrictions were placed on developments to protect resident health, quality of life, surrounding property rights, and natural resources like farmland and groundwater.
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: Industrial transmission lines should not be permitted to traverse the Shenandoah Valley, including Jefferson County. These lines will require massive towers, and in our highly karstic bedrock, I understand this will require stabilization by injecting concrete into the bedrock and groundwater. This could negatively impact water quality and availability at wells far from the towers. Because of karst’s complexity, it would be impossible to predict which wells will be affected and therefore impossible to compensate affected landowners. Not to mention that you cannot simply “compensate” someone for the loss of their water. For this reason, these transmission lines must go around the Shenandoah Valley. I would advocate at the West Virginia Public Service Commission for the path to be required to avoid the Shenandoah Valley, work to set aside money for legal action to stop the lines from traversing Jefferson County, and include experts to evaluate any proposal and its environmental effects.
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: Political action committees and other groups supporting my opponent have put out completely false information on social media, in text messages, and in mailers. The claims being made are literally the complete opposite of the truth. I ran to protect what makes Jefferson County special; that includes protecting natural resources like farmland and groundwater. The craziest thing these groups have said is that I am going to sell my farm for data centers or solar. The truth is that my opponent, Steve Stolipher, contacted my dad and me because he wanted us to join our land in the nearby utility-scale solar project. We told him “NO” in no uncertain terms and sent the solar people packing. Now I find out that a large portion of my family’s farm is included in a real estate listing for sale on the Jefferson County Development Authority website without permission, and the broker listed is none other than my opponent, Steve Stolipher. So, they are trying to paint me as someone who would sell out to utility-scale solar and data centers, when it seems it is actually my opponent who has listed my land without permission. This false information is really disappointing and misleading. We need to stand up to these bullies and elect someone who will stand up for the people. I am for public service, not self-service.
Danny Lutz
Jefferson County Commission Candidate (Kabletown District)
Observer: Why are you running for County Commissioner?
Candidate response: none provided
Observer: Why should Jefferson County residents trust you with governing Jefferson County for the next 6 years?
Candidate response: You will be trusting me to support what will be the best for Jefferson County at a given moment. That will depend upon the information I receive and can discover. You have a hand in this also.
Observer: What are the most important issues the Jefferson County Commission will need to address in the next several years?
Candidate response: Transparency at all levels of County government. Attracting new businesses as well as creating business incubators to “Grow Our Own.” Explore creating a bank that will be for business and economic growth instead of catering to the wealthy outside and alien interests. Work with our state and national legislators to create a tax system that does not rely upon property taxes as exclusive local funding.
Observer: What changes would you make to how the Jefferson County Commission conducts its business?
Candidate response: We will have weekly meetings instead of bi-monthly as is done at present. One meeting per week will be in a town hall format if my idea is adopted.
Observer: What is your position on West Virginia’s HB 2014 framework for data center development and potential data center projects in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: Repeal HB 2014. It was pushed through the legislature to override local desires and ordinances by the same people who were elected advocating “local control.” Within five years, data centers will operate from space in Low Earth Orbits, making land based data centers obsolete. If data centers are built here, money sufficient to clean up the messes left behind must be available to the county.
Observer: What is your position on the transmission line projects proposed in Jefferson County?
Candidate response: They will be difficult to stop, but the effort must be made. The restrictions make the land these lines cross almost useless, and the power companies pay no taxes for the rights-of-way. They also make no compensation for the unrealized value they take from the property owner.
Observer: What misconceptions about you do you want to address?
Candidate response: So far, no mud has been slung at me during the “silly season.” I have tried to treat my opponents with respect and dignity, I thank them for what they have given me in return.