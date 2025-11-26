Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Dec 1, 2025

All Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for next week (click on the links to view agendas).

Dec 1 (Mon): Town hall meeting with state legislators. Meet state Sen. Barrett and Delegates Anders, Clark, Funkhouser & Ridenour and ask them questions. 6:00 pm at The Corner Connection (106 South Samuel St, Charles Town).

Dec 1 (Mon): Jefferson County Schools Board of Education. Regular meeting begins at 6 pm in the Washington High School auditorium (300 Washington Patriots Drive, Charles Town).

Dec 1 (Mon): Charles Town City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Hall meeting room (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Dec 2 (Tue): Ranson City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Hall meeting room (312 South Mildred St, Ranson). Agenda includes a rezoning request for Sleepy Hollow subdivision off Crane’s Lane.

Dec 2 (Tue): Bolivar Town Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:30 at the Bolivar Community Center (60 Panama St, Bolivar).

Dec 3 (Wed): Jefferson County Commission’s Agritourism Task Force. Meeting begins at 3:00 in the County Admin Center meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda includes a discussion of the purpose of the task force, introduction of task force members (to be announced), review of agritourism opportunities and challenges in Jefferson County, discussion of changes to the county zoning ordinance related to facilitate agritourism activities.

Dec 4 (Thu): Jefferson County Commission. Regular meeting begins at 9:30 am in the County Admin Center meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda TBA.

