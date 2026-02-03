Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Feb 2, 2026

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Feb 2 (Mon, 7:00 pm): Charles Town City Council — regular meeting. Location: Charles Town City Hall (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Feb 3 (Tue, 6:30 pm): Bolivar Town Council — regular meeting. Location: Bolivar Community Center (60 Panama St, Bolivar).

Feb 3 (Tue, 7:00 pm): Ranson City Council — regular meeting. Location: Ranson City Hall meeting room (312 South Mildred St, Ranson).

Feb 4 (Thu, 9:30 am): Jefferson County Commission — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Feb 4 (Thu, 4:00 pm): Charles Town Utility Board — special meeting. Location: Charles Town Municipal Building (661 South George St, Charles Town). Agenda: Job posting for general manager of CTUB.

Feb 4 (Thu, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Development Authority — special meeting (workshop on data centers — no public comment). Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Data Center workshop presenters:

Chris Morris — West Virginia Department of Commerce

Buddy Rizer — Economic Development Authority (Loudoun County, VA)

Renee Knapp — Council Member At-Large (Frederick County, MD)

Angie Banks — Jefferson County Assessor

Dave Kline — FirstEnergy

Reference materials are posted on JCDA website.

Zoom Meeting ID: 832 1889 1488 — Passcode: 753016

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83218891488?pwd=h1CQZklyysoVqAkUdYsURAy1aLmUY1.1

Updated 2026 Feb 2