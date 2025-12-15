Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Dec 15, 2025

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Dec 15 (Mon): Jefferson County Schools Board of Education. Regular meeting begins at 6:00 pm. Update: This meeting is online only (YouTube).

Dec 15 (Mon): Charles Town City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Council meeting room (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Dec 16 (Tue): Jefferson County Development Authority. Regular meeting begins at 3:00 in the JCDA meeting room (1948 Wiltshire Blvd, Kearneysville — use door at rear of building). Agenda includes discussion of JCDA strategic plan, data centers in Jefferson county, and resignation of the JCDA executive director.

Dec 16 (Tue): Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization (HEPMPO) will hold a public workshop on the Route 9 bicycle path connectivity plan. The workshop begins at 6:00 pm in the Jefferson County admin building (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — use side entrance closest to street). [presentation] [concept drawings]

Dec 16 (Tue): Ranson City Council. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the Ranson City Hall meeting room (312 South Mildred St, Ranson).

Dec 17 (Wed): Jefferson County Water Commission. Regular meeting begins at 3:00 pm in the Jefferson County admin building (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — use side entrance closest to street).

Dec 18 (Thu): Jefferson County Commission. Regular meeting begins at 6:00 pm in the Jefferson County admin building (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — use side entrance closest to street). The commissioners will be available at 5:30 for an open-format town hall discussion.

Updated 2025 Dec 15

Related

By