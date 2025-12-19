Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Dec 22, 2025

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Dec 22 (Mon): Charles Town Planning Commission. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm in the City Council meeting room (101 East Washington St, Charles Town). Agenda items include:

Public hearing for the preliminary plan for Augustine Manor subdivision (proposed 88 single family homes and 60 town homes)

Public hearing on the preliminary plan for Huntfield Phase 4 (18 single family homes and 29 townhomes)

Dec 23 (Tue): Charles Town City Council. Special meeting begins at 6:00 pm in the City Council meeting room (101 East Washington St, Charles Town). Agenda topics are discussion and review of the City’s legal strategy for PSC Case No. 25-1000-LRR-WS-C (Madison Greens, LLC and Beallair Homes, LLC have filed a protest against the City of Charles Town and Charles Town Utility Board regarding the recently enacted sewer capacity improvement fee ordinance). The council will likely meet in executive session (any council votes/action would be done in public session after the executive session is concluded).

Updated 2025 Dec 19