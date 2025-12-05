ObserverWV

Local News & Events in Jefferson County WV

Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Dec 8, 2025

Tagged With:

Jefferson County Commission meeting room - empty chairs

All Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for next week (click on the links to view agendas).

Dec 8 (Mon): Harpers Ferry Town Council. Regular meeting begins at 6:00 pm in the Harpers Ferry Town Hall (1000 West Washington St, Harpers Ferry).

Dec 9 (Tue): Jefferson County Schools. The public is invited to a “sneak peek” at the new Shepherdstown Elementary School (7400 block of Shepherdstown Pike) from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. 

Dec 9 (Tue): Jefferson County Planning Commission. Regular meeting begins at 7:00 pm at the County Admin Center meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). Agenda includes a public workshop for a 20 unit campsite with event center on the Shenandoah River (Wilt Road), a public hearing on a fencing waiver for Media Farms subdivision (Flowing Springs Road), a public hearing on a non-residential subdivision to have access off Northport Boulevard for an WV American Water water tower, and a public hearing on a request for a 6 lot subdivision off Autumn Ridge Lane in Kearneysville.

Dec 10 (Wed): Charles Town Utility Board. Regular meeting begins at 4:00 pm in the CTUB/Police building (661 South George St, Charles Town).

Dec 10 (Wed): Shepherdstown Town Council. Regular meeting begins at 6:30 pm in the Shepherdstown Town Hall (104 North King St, Shepherdstown).

Updated 2025 Dec 5

By

We encourage our readers to contact The Observer to suggest topics, events, artists, musicians, craft-persons, businesses, or restaurants you want us to feature. Use the contact form or email Connect@ObserverWV.com.