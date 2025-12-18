Community Welcomes New Wawa Store To Ranson

There was plenty of enthusiasm (and free coffee) as employees, community members, and local government officials gathered at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wawa store in Ranson on December 18.

Wawa’s upfront investment in this new store is roughly $10 million, according to Katerina Goldfarb, a Wawa executive responsible for real estate planning. That number includes the property owner’s site preparation, the construction work, and the equipment installed to support both the fuel service and convenience store operations. Wawa has hired approximately 50 associates, including managers, for this location, according to Amanda Wynne, director of operations for the company. She also noted that Wawa remains family-controlled, with the employees themselves owning 40 percent of the company.

What Attracts A Wawa

Traffic volume is a key factor in determining a location’s appeal for a retailer, and the presence of certain retailers often signals that a community has reached a certain scale.

Wawa’s real estate guidelines indicate that the company prefers to locate its stores at high-volume intersections, with a specific criteria of 25,000 average daily trips. By comparison, Sheetz specifies 15,000 average daily trips in its site-selection criteria and Dollar General will utilize sites with an average daily trip count as low as 2,500 according to information published by those companies.

Goldfarb said that Wawa is already working on two new West Virginia locations, both in Berkeley County, in addition to the existing locations in Inwood and Ranson. She said the company has no immediate plans for an additional location in Jefferson County.

Water and sewer infrastructure are also key criteria in the company’s site selection process, according to Goldfarb. She mentioned a potential site near Shepherdstown that did not work out because the company could not justify the expense of building the necessary utility connections.

Goldfarb, along with the development company that provided the site work for the Ranson store, mentioned the rocky terrain in Jefferson County as a hurdle for their projects, given the company’s need to bury the tanks and plumbing necessary for the fuel service operations.

Local Government Officials Welcome Investment

Among other officials who attended the ribbon-cutting, Ranson Mayor Ken Suits remarked that “Wawa’s investment is a strong message of confidence in Ranson.” He said he was particularly impressed with the company’s commitment to its associates and its culture of community involvement. “We look forward to welcoming them as part of the fabric of our community.”

The Wawa store is located at the intersection of North Fairfax Blvd and Route 9 in Ranson. The Ranson store is offering free coffee through December 21. The company accepts employment applications for all locations at Careers.Wawa.com.

Ranson mayor Ken Suits and Charles Town mayor Mike George celebrate with “Wally Goose” at the Wawa grand opening event in Ranson.

Published 2025 Dec 18 in the Observer Weekly.