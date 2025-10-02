Harpers Ferry Affected By Federal Government Shutdown

The shutdown of the federal government that began on Wednesday, October 1 2025 is affecting operations at the Harpers Ferry National Historic Park. Park officials declined to provide details of how park services would be affected prior to the shutdown and have not yet released any official information about current operations.

The park website has a general statement about the government shutdown, but no specific information about how it is affecting the park.

Current Conditions

What The Observer found out by walking around Harpers Ferry on October 1:

The main parking lot by the visitor center is open and no entry fee is being collected.

The shuttle between the visitor center parking and lower town will be running at least until Sunday, October 5.

The restrooms in lower town were open during the day on Wednesday, October 1, but no confirmation on whether they would remain open. The Town of Harpers Ferry has placed several portable restrooms near the train station.

The bookstore will remain open in October.

The construction on the stairway connecting the Byron bridge to the canal towpath is continuing (according to the original schedule, the stairway was expected to reopen by early next week with temporary stairs in place). The shuttle between the town and canal was running on October 1.

Restrooms in lower town Restrooms at visitor center parking area View from St. Peter’s church Shuttle bus between visitor parking and lower town Portable restrooms by train station Confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers Sundown on Shenandoah Street Shenandoah Street Stairway to canal trail is temporarily closed Visitor parking lot entrance The old fire house (“John Brown’s fort”) Civil War exhibit (closed for repairs) Temporary shuttle between town and C&O canal trail Passport station in the bookstore African-American exhibit (closed for repairs)