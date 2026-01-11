Jefferson County Residents Protest ICE Tactics

Despite a chilly rain, more than 100 local residents gathered in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse at noon on Saturday, January 10 to show their outrage over the recent killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026

Renee Good, a Minneapolis resident, was killed by an agent of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) who fired three shots into her vehicle.

Federal Government Stops Cooperation With State Law Enforcement

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a state agency created almost 100 years ago, normally handles investigations of these types of incidents in Minnesota. According to a statement released on January 8 by BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, the U.S. The Department of Justice has decided to suspend cooperation with local law enforcement on the investigation.

The full statement from Drew Evans:

On Jan. 7, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was notified that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel were involved in a shooting in Minneapolis that resulted in a woman’s death. That morning, after consultation with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI. The BCA responded promptly to the scene and began coordinating investigative work in good faith.

Later that afternoon, the FBI informed the BCA that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had reversed course: the investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.

Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.

The BCA Force Investigations Unit was created in 2020 by the legislature to provide an independent, consistent and trusted mechanism for investigating use of force incidents involving law enforcement officers. This unit is the result of years of scrutiny, public engagement and bipartisan legislative action following the Deadly Force Encounters Working Group. Minnesotans made it clear that they expect a transparent and thorough process when a peace officer uses deadly force in our state, and the BCA has earned their trust by delivering on that expectation.

We expect the FBI to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and that the full investigative file will be shared with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities at both the state and federal levels.

The BCA remains fully committed to our partnerships to build public trust in use of deadly force investigations. If the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI were to reconsider this approach and express a willingness to resume a joint investigation, the BCA is prepared to reengage in support of our shared goal of public safety in Minnesota.

Indivisible Of Jefferson County Organizes Local Protest

According to multiple news reports, there were over 1,000 protests on January 10 around the country.

Indivisible Jefferson County issued a statement prior to the local protest, explaining their objectives: “The public execution of our fellow American, Renee Nicole Good, on January 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota by an ICE agent has ignited a tsunami of outrage, revulsion, and grief that has continued to crest since it occurred on a neighborhood street in the presence of fellow citizens — many of whom captured this unprovoked murder on film with their cameras.

We have all seen the video footage of this horrific event. Our justifiable anger is now being compounded by the lies and gaslighting that is spewing from the administration that has unleashed this intolerable behavior on the people of our country. The moment has arrived for us, and all citizens of good will, to stand together and say ENOUGH.”