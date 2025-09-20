Shepherdstown Marches to Celebrate the Constitution of the United States

Shepherdstown hosted a community parade on Saturday, September 20, to honor the Constitution of the United States.

Lead organizer Mark Kohut called the event a “We, the People” parade — open to anyone who wants to walk in support of the Constitution. Approximately 150 participants gathered at 10 am to march down German Street. The focus of the parade were the 87 oversized placards containing the entire text of the Constitution. The marchers snaked down the street to form a living “Constitutional conga line” and then gathered in front of the Shepherdstown town hall to read the Constitution.

Kohut introduced Shepherdstown Mayor James Gatz to begin the reading with the preamble and Article I of the document, followed by numerous other speakers who continued the reading.

Shepherdstown Mayor James Gatz (left) and event organizer Mark Kohut (right) begin the reading of the Constitution of the United States in front of the Shepherdstown town hall.

Afterwards Gatz remarked “this is a wonderful day for our town. I’m looking forward to doing this every year.” He spoke about why it makes sense for Shepherdstown to host this event: “Our town has a close connection to the nation’s history from the Revolutionary War, to the Civil War, and current events. Our town is filled with people who love our country and respect our laws.”

The parade is one of many events being held in Shepherdstown this week to celebrate the Constitution. Kohut specifically acknowledges the Constitution Day Lecture hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd University (Byrd Center) as the inspiration for the parade. The annual lecture, now in its 20th year, was launched in 2005, to mark the passage of legislation establishing Constitution Day, commemorating the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787.

Kohut presented his parade idea to the Shepherdstown Town Council in August, and the council quickly offered its support. In a town press release, Kohut explained his motivation: “Senator Byrd understood that the Constitution is the bedrock of our democracy. It is a foundation that endures through times of change and remains something that unites all Americans.”

He hopes the spirit of Shepherdstown’s march will spread, inspiring other communities to host their own celebrations of the Constitution.